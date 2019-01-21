Cardi B, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren exchange words on Twitter

WARNING: This post contains explicit language.

Cardi B and conservative commentator Tomi Lahren were taking shots at each other back and forth on Twitter after Lahren criticized the rapper for her recent rant about the U.S. government shutdown.

Last week, the Money rapper took to social media to address the U.S. government shutdown and the current political climate.

“Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f**king wall,” she said in a video message on Instagram. “And we really need to take this serious.”

Cardi B continued: “I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b***h, because this not what I do, but b***h, I’m scared. This is crazy, and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f**king work to not get motherf**king paid.”

Political commentator Lahren took to Twitter to respond to the I Like It rapper’s video.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats,” she tweeted. “HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020.”

Cardi B responded to Lahren by the commentator’s tweet with a message of her own: “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

“I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildThatWall,” Lahren tweeted back.

I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall https://t.co/pcFJ6jrgqv — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2019

Cardi B responded, saying: “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Cardi B replied to someone on Twitter who asked if she was paying for their insurance.

“Im paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am Paying for your insurance ….That’s if your favourite president don’t take my tax money for his wall Mr white bread,” the Bodak Yellow rapper tweeted.

Lahren quoted Cardi B’s tweet, saying: “You do realize these high taxes you complain about are the bedrock of the Democratic Party, right? If you want lower taxes and more economic freedom, beware of the party you are rooting for.”

You do realize these high taxes you complain about are the bedrock of the Democratic Party, right? If you want lower taxes and more economic freedom, beware of the party you are rooting for. https://t.co/cCG5wYsElc — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Bronx, which is where Cardi B grew up, took to Twitter to tell Lahren she can’t “mess with Bronx women.”

“Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang. y’all just found it on Twitter,” she tweeted.

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

Lahren responded to Ocasio-Cortez, saying: “Aren’t you the same girl who whines about Trump inciting violence? Now you applaud it because it’s against a female conservative you disagree with politically? Convenient. P.S. I do fully acknowledge @ iamcardib is smarter than YOU.”

Aren’t you the same girl who whines about Trump inciting violence? Now you applaud it because it’s against a female conservative you disagree with politically? Convenient. P.S. I do fully acknowledge @iamcardib is smarter than YOU. https://t.co/S066IdLMB6 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2019

Cardi B has continued to share her views on politics since her rant went viral. She has been mocking Trump supporters and sharing signs from the 2019 Women’s March on social media.

“All you Trump [clown emoji] supporters should work for free while the government is shut down to show your support,” she tweeted.

mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass pic.twitter.com/JHuuVmvbdE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2019