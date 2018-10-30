Cardi B and Nicki Minaj call truce following hours of feuding

WARNING: This story contains explicit language

The ongoing feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj escalated Monday after Minaj took to her Beats 1 show “Queen Radio” to address her feelings towards the Bodak Yellow rapper.

Addressing their altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York in September, Minaj said that Cardi B had been attacked by Rah Ali, Minaj’s friend who was also Cardi B’s co-star on Love and Hip Hop New York.

According to Minaj, “Rah held her head and punched her like 8-9 times, and I could hear it, I’m talking like the hardest punch you’ve ever heard in your life.”

WATCH BELOW: Shouts of ‘fight’ ring out at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B reportedly involved in altercation

Minaj had previously said that Cardi B was hit by security. The Chun Li rapper also offered $100,000 for surveillance footage of what happened that evening.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj explains her side of the story about Cardi B altercation

Cardi B took to Instagram Monday to post 10 separate videos of herself, responding directly to Minaj’s comments later that evening.

Cardi B addressed Minaj’s claims about the Fashion Week fall out.

“You lie so much you can’t keep up with your f**king lies,” Cardi B said. “First you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you’re talking.”

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language

READ MORE: Cardi B turns herself in to police after fight at New York City strip club

Minaj also claimed that Cardi B prevented Offset and 21 Savage from doing the music video for her song with them titled, No Flag.

“It was clear she wanted to turn them against me and that’s what she did,” Minaj said.

Minaj went on to say that Cardi B stopped 21 Savage from appearing in the Krippy Kush remix music video but Travis Scott appeared in his place.

The Barbie Dreams rapper also said that Cardi B had asked her to be on her “second single,” but she turned it down because Motorsport, which features both female rappers, was coming out around the same time.

In response, Cardi B detailed her issues with Minaj allegedly re-recording her verse for Motorsport.

Cardi B also claimed that she doesn’t know 21 Savage well enough to “have the power” to stop him from working on songs or videos.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj, Future abruptly cancel North American tour

She then posted a message from Krippy Kush producer Rvssian, saying that Cardi B had nothing to do with 21 Savage not being in the video.

Cardi B went on to claim that Minaj “barked at [her] managers” for giving Cardi B the featured spot on G-Eazy’s song, No Limit.

“Maybe I should sue you for defamation of character since you wanna claim that I’m using something called payola, because you don’t understand why I’m so fu**ing successful,” Cardi B said in response to Minaj’s claims in September that she used payola.

In the music industry, payola is the illegal practice of payment or other inducement by record companies for the broadcast of recordings on commercial radio.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj makes Stephen Colbert blush in ‘Late Show’ rap

Minaj denied on “Queen Radio” that she leaked Cardi B’s phone number to her fans. Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy, claimed that Minaj leaked the number and Cardi B argued that it wasn’t a coincidence that her number was leaked one hour after the altercation during fashion week.

“How come everybody that y’all have issues with, y’all have the numbers in your camp and they numbers got leaked,” Cardi B said. “My sister just got into an argument with Rah Ali, how come my sisters number haven’t gotten leaked? Because y’all don’t have it. How come my new number hasn’t gotten leaked? Because y’all don’t have it. Isn’t that f**king funny? Ain’t that s**t f**king funny?”

“I’m tired of talking about it too,” the I Like It rapper said. “I’m tired of the fu**ing whole internet sh*t, I’m tired of the interview sh*t. If you really want to talk about it, you know where to link me… We can talk about it, or we can fight it out. I’m with whatever.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj and her fans attack Canadian writer online after tweet

Minaj later responded to Cardi B’s Instagram videos in a series of tweets.

“The only rapper in the history of rap who can only talk about deals and songs she’s supposedly turned down cuz she can’t talk about a verse she’s ever written. Fkn fraud,” Minaj tweeted.

The only rapper in the history of rap who can only talk about deals and songs she’s supposedly turned down cuz she can’t talk about a verse she’s ever written. Fkn fraud — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

“I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on #QueenRadio,” she wrote. “You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar.”

I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on #QueenRadio. You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face & said you told ya man not to do the “no flags” video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Minaj invited Cardi B to appear on “Queen Radio.”

We can… Get on live & have the convo for the world to see. Do a lie detector test TOGETHER Do an interview on #QueenRadio 😅 *** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!! #DipVIDEO OUT NOW 👅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Minaj tweeted that she wanted to focus on “positive things,” writing, “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

READ MORE: Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement

Cardi B took a screenshot of the tweet and posted it to Instagram, captioning it, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keeping it pushing!”