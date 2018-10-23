Entertainment
Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement

Tracy Chapman is suing Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement over Minaj’s unreleased song with Nas, titled Sorry, that interpolates Chapman’s Baby Can I Hold You.

In the lawsuit, obtained by Pitchfork, Chapman claims that Minaj’s song “incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody of [Baby Can I Hold You], its most recognizable and memorable parts.”

The lawsuit also claims that Minaj used “these parts of [Baby Can I Hold You] without first seeking the authorization to do so.”

The suit states that Chapman’s song’s “lyrics and vocal melody comprise approximately half of [Sorry], and are easily recognizable and identifiable as Chapman’s.”

Chapman is suing Minaj for for damages and an order to prevent the rapper and her team from releasing Sorry.

Minaj had previously said that one of the reasons for the delay of her Queen album was her failure of finding Chapman to clear the sample for the song.

Sorry, featuring Nas, leaked online a day after Queen was released in August and Funkmaster Flex premiered the song on his radio show on Aug. 11. It’s now been deleted from YouTube.

“Sis said no,” Minaj tweeted and deleted about the sample after the song’s release.

According to TMZ and Pitchfork, Minaj’s team “made multiple requests” in June to licence Baby Can I Hold You and were consistently denied.

Minaj has not addressed the lawsuit as of this writing.

