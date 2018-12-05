Cardi B, Offset marriage over: ‘We grew out of love’

After a little more than a year of marriage, Cardi B is no longer feeling the love from fellow rapper Offset.

The Money rapper posted a video on Instagram saying that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore,” the 26-year-old rapper said.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners,” Cardi B explained in her video.

She continued: “He’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other.”

Cardi B said, “It might take time to get a divorce.”

“I’m gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah,” she said.

Cardi B captioned the post, “There you go…peace and love.”

Offset commented on the post, writing, “Y’all won.”

After Cardi B’s announcement, Offset revealed on his Instagram Story that he will be “dropping a song tomo.”

The couple got married in September 2017 and welcomed a baby girl named Kulture in July.

Cardi B didn’t confirm the wedding until June 2018.

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other,” she shared on Twitter at the time. “We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!”

Cardi B is scheduled to appear in court Friday over allegations stemming from an altercation at a New York City bar.

— With files from the Associated Press