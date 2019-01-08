Bonnaroo 2019 lineup revealed: Cardi B, Childish Gambino among headliners

The 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2019 lineup featuring Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Post Malone, the Lumineers and multiple sets from Phish.

The lineup was released Tuesday for the June 13-16 outdoor music festival held in Manchester, Tenn.

Other acts include Solange, the Grand Ole Opry, Gucci Mane, the Lonely Island, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Juice WRLD, the Avett Brothers and Brockhampton.

Several DJs and electronic artists such as GRiZ, RL Grime, Odesza and Illenium are also playing the festival for its 18th year.

Bonnaroo has a history of booking legacy rock acts like U2, Elton John and Pearl Jam, and this year, jam band icons Phish will return to the stage for the first time since 2012 to perform two nights during the four-day festival.

Many people took to social media to discuss the 2019 Bonnaroo lineup.

Tickets for the music festival go on sale Thursday on the festival’s website.

—With files from the Associated Press