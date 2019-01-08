Entertainment
January 8, 2019 1:28 pm

Bonnaroo 2019 lineup revealed: Cardi B, Childish Gambino among headliners

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Cardi B and Childish Gambino are among the headliners for this year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Getty Images
A A

The 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2019 lineup featuring Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Post Malone, the Lumineers and multiple sets from Phish.

The lineup was released Tuesday for the June 13-16 outdoor music festival held in Manchester, Tenn.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Cardi B

Other acts include Solange, the Grand Ole Opry, Gucci Mane, the Lonely Island, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Juice WRLD, the Avett Brothers and Brockhampton.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Coachella 2019 lineup: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to headline

Several DJs and electronic artists such as GRiZ, RL Grime, Odesza and Illenium are also playing the festival for its 18th year.

Bonnaroo has a history of booking legacy rock acts like U2, Elton John and Pearl Jam, and this year, jam band icons Phish will return to the stage for the first time since 2012 to perform two nights during the four-day festival.

Many people took to social media to discuss the 2019 Bonnaroo lineup.

Tickets for the music festival go on sale Thursday on the festival’s website. 

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 bonnaroo lineup
bonnaroo
bonnaroo 2019
bonnaroo 2019 lineup
bonnaroo cardi b
bonnaroo lineup
Cardi B
cardi b bonnaroo
childish gambino
childish gambino bonnaroo
post malone bonnaroo

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.