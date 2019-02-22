Offset drops debut solo album, ‘Father of 4′

Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) has just released his debut solo album, Father of 4. The record was released early Friday morning as previously suggested by the rapper.

Nearly two weeks ago, the 27-year-old posted a teaser video hinting at his first album along with an accompanying documentary. The short montage highlighted the date Feb. 22, 2019.

The teaser featured footage of the rapper in the studio, onstage alongside his cousins and Migos bandmates, Quavo and Takeoff. The final scene is a clip of his wife Cardi B, giving birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The album’s title and artwork came as a surprise to many longtime Offset fans as it blatantly revealed he was a father to four children: Jordan (nine years old), Kody and Kalea (three years old) and Kulture, who is now seven months old.

“A lot of y’all didn’t know I have four kids,” he wrote on Twitter. “Proud father!”

Father of 4 was produced by a number of musicians, including Metro Boomin and Southside. The album was released under both the Motown and Quality Control Music labels.

It features a number of artists, including J. Cole, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott and 21 Savage. One of the tracks, North Star, was unexpectedly co-written by CeeLo Green and English synth-pop band, Duran Duran.

INSPIRATION FOR THE DADS ITS NEVER TOO LATE — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 22, 2019

“This album means the world to me,” wrote Offset in a tweet. “I took my time with the project. Take your time listening, [there are] very special stories within the songs.”

The Red Room rapper continued to share gratitude for his children and revealed he hopes to make them proud.

“[They’re] the most beautiful and smart kids I could ask for. I want them to understand [their] dad for the good and the bad. I’m not a perfect father, but I’m a father of four!”

“Fatherhood was missing in my life,” he added, “and sometimes I have to be missing for work, but it all comes back to the little ones. I’m setting them up for the future.”

This album means the world to me took my time with the project

Take your time listening very special stories within the songs — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 21, 2019

I am a FATHER OF 4

The most beautiful and smart kids I could ask for. I want them to understand there dad for the good and the bad. The decisions I made was to feed I’m not a perfect FATHER BUT I AM A FATHER OF 4! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 21, 2019

Father hood was missing in my life and sometimes I have to be missing for work but it all come back to the little ones I’m setting them up for the future. I didn’t take the cleanest route to success I ran into walls and hurdles but I over came them I’m proud of me!!! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 21, 2019

I wanna thank @MetroBoomin & @sizzle808MAFIA FOR MAKING THIS ALBUM A REAL DEAL CLASSIC ON THE PRODUCTION SIDE WE GOING BRAZY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 21, 2019

Every record has a piece of content within the song even a trap vibe all true story telling it was rough to get to this point I’m at in life NO CAP 🧢 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 21, 2019

Offset proceeded to retweet a mass amount of fan tweets which praised the long-awaited record.

As promised, the record was delivered and is currently dominating the iTunes chart, however, as of this writing, there’s been no word on the documentary.

Ahead of Father of 4’s release, the hip-hop power couple decided to share a couple of cute posts to social media as a little teaser.

Offset first posted a behind-the-scenes look at the album art photoshoot, which featured all of his children. He was shown spending time with his children as the camera crew tried to get Kulture’s attention for the picture.

Later on, Cardi B filmed a video of Kulture laughing and “dancing” along to one of her father’s new songs.

This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA #Fatherof4 pic.twitter.com/UcnLAkbNL1 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 22, 2019

“The other ones you’ll get to hear tonight,” wrote Cardi B.

Quavo and Takeoff also released their own respective solo albums late last year, Quavo Huncho and The Last Rocket.

The trio are currently completing work on the fourth Migos record, Culture III.

Father of 4 is now available on all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Offset has scheduled no solo tour dates. He is, however, touring again with Migos over the summer.

Migos 2019 summer tour dates

** All shows with Cardi B are bolded **

April 19 — Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center

June 8 — Manchester, England @ Heaton Park (Parklife Festival 2019)

June 9 — Manchester, England @ Heaton Park (Parklife Festival 2019)

June 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

June 28 — Lommel, Belgium @ Industriezone Balendijk-kristalpark

July 5-7 — London, England @ Finsbury Park (Wireless Festival 2019)

