Cardi B, Bruno Mars release collab single, ‘Please Me’

Cardi B and Bruno Mars have teamed up once more for a brand new single entitled Please Me.

The song’s lyrics and promo picture are both extremely sexually explicit. Mars, 33, co-wrote Please Me with a team of songwriters. He produced the track along with The Stereotypes.

The unexpected track dropped early Friday morning on YouTube and all major streaming platforms. It was teased by Cardi B, 26, after she re-activated her Instagram account.

“OK, so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight,” she wrote.

The Bodak Yellow rapper added #twogrammywinningartists to her post, referring to her recent Grammy win, which resulted in major online backlash and the initial deactivation of her Instagram account.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga defends Cardi B after Grammy win backlash

This isn’t the first time the duo have collaborated together either. Mars re-released Finesse from his third and latest album, 24K Magic (2016) in January 2018.

It was released as the album’s fourth international single and remixed to include Cardi B during her commercial breakout.

Finesse charted exceptionally across the world for eight consecutive weeks.

In wake of its release, Mars and Cardi B performed the hit single at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

READ MORE: Man pulls gun on longtime friend, pistol whips him during argument over Bruno Mars song

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Please Me will be part of either an upcoming Mars or Cardi B album.

According to the rapper, she plans on releasing a follow-up to her Grammy-winning record, Invasion of Privacy (2018) this year.

She confirmed this in an Instagram live video on New Year’s Day. “Of course, there’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she said.

“Hopefully I can get my [next] album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out [last year],” she continued, “but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be, because I feel like I’m gonna be extremely busy.”

Y’all looking forward to a new album from CardiB? 🤔 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/DBBEoPukG5 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2019

Currently, Mars has not disclosed any plans for another studio album. However, fans are speculating heavily that one is in the works.

Mars’ albums are known to have wide gaps between them.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande lashes out over Mac Miller loss at Grammys: ‘literal bulls**t’

Mars and Cardi B are both expected to individually record new music before embarking on another world tour.

As of this writing, neither artist has any scheduled tour dates in Canada.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!