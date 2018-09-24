Man pulls gun on longtime friend, pistol whips him during argument over Bruno Mars song

A heated argument (too hot!) between two longtime friends over a Bruno Mars song escalated Friday after one of them pulled a gun and pistol whipped the other. Don’t believe me, just read.

The argument began between the friends of 50 years at a home in Indiana, when the discussion got heated over a song and its artist, according to the Indianapolis Star.

READ MORE: Maroon 5 rumoured to be playing Superbowl 2019 halftime show

A man told police he believed the song in question was performed by Bruno Mars, while Roger Washburn disagreed. According to the newspaper, when the man showed Washburn the song was in fact performed by Bruno Mars, the argument intensified to the point where Washburn allegedly pulled out a gun.

According to local FOX59 News, the .38-calibre revolver discharged when Washburn allegedly smacked his friend in the face and shoulder with the weapon. The gun fired a second time with the man took a swing at Washburn and missed.

According to the news station, the victim left the residence and reported the incident to police a few hours later.

READ MORE: Virginia police and firefighters get their ‘Uptown Funk’ in viral lip-sync video

Washburn was charged with one count of battery. It remains unclear which Bruno Mars song the men were arguing about.