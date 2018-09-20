Maroon 5 rumoured to be playing Superbowl 2019 halftime show

Adam Levine-led pop band Maroon 5 could be set to headline the halftime show at next February’s Superbowl LIII in Atlanta.

The news has not yet been officially confirmed by Maroon 5 or the NFL, but the initial scoop was provided by multiple sources to industry publication Variety on Wednesday morning.

Like many former halftime performers, the seven-piece band is expected to bring along a cast of all-star musicians to maximize their show (if, in fact, they’re the halftime performers).

Red Pill Blues, the band’s sixth studio album, was released last year and featured an array of guest musicians, from Sza to Kendrick Lamar.

Fans have been speculating over Twitter which artists could possibly join Maroon 5 on stage for the annually anticipated performance.

Okay guys I figured it out Maroon 5 will bring Cardi out since she’s on their new song Cardi will bring Future. And Future will bring Outkast. We’re actually getting Outkast for the Super Bowl — Adrianna (@aydreahna) September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 playing the Super Bowl that's in Atlanta? In this economy? Surely it's not a solo affair and they'll have special guests Future and Migos. Uhh huh, yes siree bob — Jordon (@j_clements72) September 19, 2018

Halftime shows are commonly comprised of medleys and additional performers. In the past, Canadian country star Shania Twain played with Sting and No Doubt. The 2012 show saw Madonna invite an onslaught of Billboard singers, from Cee Lo Green to Nicki Minaj (and many more). Bruno Mars pulled the same stunt in 2014 by inviting the Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage.

It’s likely we’ll see at least one special guest join Maroon 5 for Superbowl 2019, given their collaborative background.

Cardi B. is a likely candidate to make an appearance since Girls Like You is one of the band’s biggest hits. Lamar might show up for Don’t Wanna Know?, or Atlanta-born rapper, Future, could possibly hit the stage for Cold.

Unfortunately for the Maroon 5 lads, it appears that many Atlanta residents are furious over the announcement; people are upset that Maroon 5 is a California band. There’s already a diverse catalogue of musicians hailing from Georgia who could be a better fit for the Super Bowl, some attest.

Outraged and disappointed NFL supporters took to Twitter with their feelings on the matter.

Bruh… #Atlanta is the new Music Mecca.. no disrespect to @maroon5 but we got plenty artist that can keep the #SuperBowl halftime 🔥🔥 — 10.36Muzic (@10_36muzic) September 20, 2018

@dpshow Think people are more upset than usual about Maroon 5 because there are so many Atlanta artists the NFL could have chosen instead. They should have saved Maroon 5 for Super Bowl LVI since they’re from Los Angeles. — Tony Baltierra (@tonybaltierra) September 20, 2018

Super Bowl will be in the ATL and the NFL picks Maroon 5 to perform? No Outkast? No Luda? #dirtysouth — Sports Doing Good (@sportsdoinggood) September 20, 2018

Even rapper Waka Flocka had something to say about it. TMZ shared a video rant Flocka had recorded Thursday morning.

“I think for the Super Bowl, you should have someone from Atlanta representin’ Atlanta. Just cause the Super Bowl here we can give them that spice. I think they should have someone like Migos, Future, or somebody. I could come play Hard in da Paint. They need somebody from Atlanta in it, it’s only right. It’s not fair, but it’s the NFL we’re talking about. They’re not fair. They’re insensitive to people with feelings.”

He showed no dismay towards Maroon 5 but blamed the NFL for lack of Atlantan representation.

In a statement, an NFL rep told Variety, “It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Maroon 5’s publicist has not made further comment.

The 53rd annual Super Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

