January 23, 2019
Cardi B is getting her 1st Las Vegas residency

Get ready to party with Cardi” as the rapper will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring.

Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheatre-style complex that is set to open in April.

Above and Beyond, G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.

KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances, including a rotating DJ booth.

Tickets for select dates are available.

Fans of the Money rapper, who received five Grammy nominations, took to Twitter to discuss her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Cardi B will be performing at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10

