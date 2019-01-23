Cardi B is getting her 1st Las Vegas residency

Get ready to “party with Cardi” as the rapper will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring.

Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheatre-style complex that is set to open in April.

Above and Beyond, G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.

KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances, including a rotating DJ booth.

Tickets for select dates are available.

Fans of the Money rapper, who received five Grammy nominations, took to Twitter to discuss her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Cardi B will have her first Last Vegas residency this spring! Palms Casino Resort announced that her show will be a part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April. What do you think about it? pic.twitter.com/Rmsmhh04EH — Cardi B Russia / Карди Би (@CardiBRus) January 23, 2019

"Las Vegas residencies are for retiring artists." – Justin Timberlake Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Mark Ronson, G-EAZY and Skrillex are now all doing Vegas residencies. pic.twitter.com/Nd4FB8rEZp — Ꮆ.u.Ꮍ. 🌈 (@dollopgaga) January 23, 2019

Cardi B will have her first Last Vegas residency this spring. Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer's appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April. pic.twitter.com/CCz8XM2wtx — Cardi B Crew © (@CardiBCrew) January 23, 2019

Source: Cardi B @iamcardib is getting a Vegas residency soon. pic.twitter.com/iYGnxLzW1A — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 22, 2019

Las Vegas Residency? Cardi B?

SONNNNNNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/rAoYcUCPd1 — Bexter (@Bexter_MnM) January 23, 2019

@iamcardib omg I just seen your moving to Vegas , I can’t wait until we run into each other ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Quelonnie (@Quelonnie1) January 23, 2019

Cardi B residency in vegas !!!! Okurrrrrrrrr!!!!!! — Monique (@pntbtrcps12) January 23, 2019

Yo, @iamcardib … I heard you're getting a Las Vegas residency… Is this accurate? YOU👏🏻GOT👏🏻TO👏🏻LET👏🏻A👏🏻HOMIE👏🏻KNOW👏🏻!!! — Ray 🐺 (@lobovalenzuela) January 23, 2019

Cardi B will be performing at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10

Hey did I mention I’m performing in the granmys this year ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2019

— With files from the Associated Press