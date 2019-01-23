Cardi B is getting her 1st Las Vegas residency

Get ready to “party with Cardi” as the rapper will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring.
Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheatre-style complex that is set to open in April.
READ MORE: Cardi B, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren exchange words on Twitter
Above and Beyond, G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.
KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances, including a rotating DJ booth.
WATCH BELOW: The latest on Cardi B
Tickets for select dates are available.
READ MORE: Bonnaroo 2019 lineup revealed: Cardi B, Childish Gambino among headliners
Fans of the Money rapper, who received five Grammy nominations, took to Twitter to discuss her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Cardi B will be performing at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10
— With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.