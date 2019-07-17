‘Hustlers’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez leads stripper heist movie

The first trailer for Hustlers is here, and it looks like the ladies are ready to give you a run for your money.

The stripper heist movie, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles, is set in a strip club.

The trailer opens with Lopez giving Wu’s character a lesson on pole dancing while Cardi B’s Money plays in the background.

“I just want to take care of my grandma… maybe go shopping every once in a while,” Wu’s Destiny says to Lopez’s Ramona.

Ramona replies: “When I was a kid, I always wanted to work with animals. I was close.”

“These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country?” Ramona says to Destiny. “They stole from everybody. Hard-working people lost everything, and not one of these douchebags went to jail.”

“The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank — except you get the keys,” Ramona adds.

Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, is based on an article titled “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, which chronicles the real-life “modern Robin Hood story” of a ring of strippers who ripped off wealthy clients, according to Variety.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture,” Scafaria told the Hollywood Reporter. “Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty, and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world.”

Hustlers twerks into theatres on Sept. 13.