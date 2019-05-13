Constance Wu blames ‘rough day’ for abrupt tweets about ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ renewal

Actress Constance Wu appeared to be unhappy her ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat was renewed for a sixth season.

Wu wrote, “No, it’s not,” in a since-deleted tweet responding to a fan who called the renewal “great news.”

The Huangs are back! #FreshOffTheBoat is returning for Season 6! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WvgDPT57AD — Fresh off the Boat (@FreshOffABC) May 10, 2019

In tweets moments before, the Crazy Rich Asians actress said she was “so upset right now I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k.”

She sent a follow-up tweet, saying, “F**king hell.”

She continued: “That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f**k a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

Wu backtracked with another series of tweets, saying her earlier comments were on the heels of a rough day and “ill timed.” She added that she was “grateful” for the renewal.

She said that “I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k-thank u too.”

On May 11 she released a bigger explanation for her outburst in a statement.

“I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not because I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB,” the actress wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

“But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled. So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she “obviously” doesn’t dislike “doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant. But in general, I’ve always sought artistic challenged over comfort and ease.”

She clarified that she was upset because she won’t be able to work on another project “because the other project would have challenged me as an artist.”

“Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it’s weird.”

Wu said that her words were “insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact I used to be in that struggle too. I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that.”

“People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts-that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that i lost that other unrelated job. I appreciate those who have given me the space and faith to believe what I say about both parts of my heart,” she wrote.

“Thank you. It’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women,” she concluded.

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

Many fans of the show were not happy with Wu’s response to the renewal.

Constance Wu and everyone else is acting like replacing the mom has literally never been done before. Just pull and Aunt Viv. pic.twitter.com/6iaTMglFa2 — Jagger Blaec ✨ (@BasicBlaecGirl) May 11, 2019

Sounds like ABC needs to pull an Aunt Viv on Constance Wu. pic.twitter.com/16sbLJeQyD — Colony (@CultureShockArt) May 10, 2019

Wait, Constance Wu is actually TRYING to get Aunt Viv’ed? pic.twitter.com/DYljoHkypC — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 11, 2019

Thank you to Constance wu, Gemma chan and co for showing us that not only did Asians invent tea we can serve it too — Frank Shyong 熊紹岡 (@frankshyong) May 11, 2019

This Constance Wu thing is so upsetting. Our jobs in this industry are absurd and we are so lucky to have ANY job, let alone a 6th season on a sitcom. Gratitude is key. Looking forward to removing her name from any casting list that’s ever sent to me. ✌🏽 — Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) May 11, 2019

Katherine Heigl calling #constancewu giving her career advice like —- pic.twitter.com/FgyoKFzqk1 — Gabby Revilla Lugo (@gabbyrevlugo) May 10, 2019

if all of this constance wu and gemma chan drama ruins my chances of a cra sequel i’m gonna start swinging. — margo channing (@allyhaiz) May 10, 2019

constance wu arriving on set for the next season of fresh off the boat pic.twitter.com/Ds1jP1D6lv — matt saw gloria bell (@RealMattGannon) May 11, 2019

Wu saw her stardom soar in the last year with her lead role in Crazy Rich Asians, a major hit that got her a Golden Globe nomination.

She recently filmed the stripper movie Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

—With files from the Associated Press