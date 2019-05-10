Madonna drops new song ‘Crave’ with Swae Lee

In the span of less than a month, pop sensation Madonna has released yet another single.

Crave serves as the third single from the 60-year-old’s recently announced upcoming studio album, Madame X, and features American rapper Swae Lee.

The heavily autotuned beat dropped early Friday morning along with a short video promo, serving as a potential teaser for an upcoming video.

“Honoured to drop a song tonight with the legend Madonna,” wrote Lee, 23, on Twitter.

“(It) was an honour to work with the Queen of Pop,” he added, signing off as the “King of Melodies” in a later Instagram post.

Madame X serves as Madonna’s 14th studio album overall. It’s her first since 2015’s critically acclaimed Rebel Heart.

Crave is a seemingly new approach in Madonna’s music career as it sees the singer dip her toes into the hip-hop scene for the first time.

It’s already working in her favour, too, at least according to some of her dedicated Twitter followers.

I might be wrong… but i feel like “crave” could bring Madonna back to radio. — Marlon Vázquez (@marlonvazz) May 10, 2019

I've heard #Madonna #Crave – and after 3 listens I can safely say it's up there with Ghosttown as one of the best things she's done in the past decade. It's just stunning. And #SwaeLee adds so much value! LOVE. — Pitty (@pittworldwide) May 9, 2019

New #madonna #Crave is absolutely stunning. American Life / Music guitar-driven melody, nails the hip-hop sound she hasn’t quite hit, #SwaeLee adds so much and truly beautiful chorus. It’s a brilliant day to be a Madonna fan. #MadameX https://t.co/R8pXJSAt1w — Pitty (@pittworldwide) May 9, 2019

the new Madonna single, "Crave," is her best song in 15 years and reminiscent of American Life's ballads oh my god — Zachary Sire (@ZacharySire) May 10, 2019

Crave by @Madonna is pretty dope ngl. I’m loving the new hip hop/disco kinda vibe. Kinda getting used to it now — LJ (@AyeitzLeighanne) May 9, 2019

While unexpected for some listeners, the experimentation may explain exactly why the Like a Virgin singer enlisted the help of producer Mike Dean for the job.

Dean is known widely for his work in the American hip-hop scene, with hip-hop giants such as Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Kanye West and the late Tupac Shakur.

While Madonna is currently gaining some recognition outside of her regular diehard fanbase, she was also honoured recently at the annual GLAAD awards.

Rosie O’Donnell presented her the Advocate for Change award in recognition of her longstanding presence as a gay rights activist and continuous support of the LGTBQ2 community.

“Madame X is a freedom fighter,” concluded Madonna in her heartfelt acceptance speech.

Madame X will be released on June 14 through Interscope Records. It can now be preordered and saved through the official Madonna website.

Crave is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Madame X tracklist:

Medellin (ft. Maluma) Dark Ballet God Control Future (ft. Quavo) Batuka Killers Who Are Partying Crave (ft. Swae Lee) Crazy Come Alive Faz Gostoso (ft. Anitta) Bitch, I’m Loca (ft. Maluma) I Don’t Search I Find I Rise

