April 15, 2019 1:59 pm

Madonna teases new album ‘Madame X,’ releases song snippet

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

After more than four years, Madonna will return with a brand new album, 'Madame X.' Its debut single, Medellin, will be released on April 17, 2019. It features singer/songwriter Maluma.

After more than four years, Madonna is coming back to the scene with brand new music — her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart.

Madame X was announced on Sunday morning and will serve as her 14th studio album. The Like a Virgin singer began teasing the album in a series of cryptic clips and tweets over the weekend.

The lead single, Medellin, will be released this week according to Madonna, 60, and her collaborator, Maluma.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Madame X will be released, but it’s expected to drop sometime this year.

Madonna performs her ‘Rebel Heart’ Tour at Allphones Arena on March 19, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

A mysterious teaser video named Welcome to the World of Madame X surfaced shortly thereafter, previewing a snippet of Medellin.

“I decided to call my record Madame X,” Madonna said in the video. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom [and] bringing light to dark places.

Madame X is a cha cha instructor,” she continued, “a: professor, teacher, student, nun, saint, prositute…” and so on.

The minute-long clip suggested that Madame X will be a concept album and follow some sort of narrative with various different characters, likely portrayed by Madonna, in upcoming music videos or onstage.

Medellin is the capital of the Antioquia province in Colombia. It is often referred to as the “City of Eternal Spring” and is the hometown of Maluma, 25, who features on the upcoming single.

“This seems incredible,” wrote the Colombian singer/songwriter on Twitter, “Madonna and Maluma. I still cannot believe it, but it is a reality!”

“On April 17 we [release]

Medellin will be available on all streaming platforms this Wednesday (April 17).

Madonna’s latest release can be found here.

