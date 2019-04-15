Idris Elba wows fans at Coachella with surprise DJ performance

The Sexiest Man Alive has just proved that he’s now the sexiest DJ alive, after a surprise performance at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Idris Elba was attending the festival with his 17-year-old daughter and her friends, who shared numerous pictures together over Instagram.

The common consensus was to assume that the 46-year-old actor was just being a good, caring father and playing chaperone, but it seems he had other plans.

That’s right, Elba took Coachella’s main stage on Saturday night and wowed thousands upon thousands of music lovers and fans with an explosive house set.

Elba not only plays a DJ — in Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie — he actually is a DJ, and according to CNN, he has a passion for it. He was once even known as “DJ Big Driis.”

Elba revealed he’s been practicing the art since he was a kid and got into it long before he decided his luck at an acting career.

“You ready Coachella?” wrote the star in a shirtless Instagram selfie. “I am!” he added. “Game face. Let’s get it.”

Ahead of the performance, Elba told the L.A. Times that people were confused why he was part of Coachella’s last-minute lineup.

“People were like, ‘What’s he gonna do — a speech?,'” he joked. “‘Scenes from The Wire with music behind it?'”

“To be honest, I’m super psyched to be on it,” he added. “I never thought I’d be able to play there. I’ve DJ’d for money and I’ve DJ’d for fun, and now there are people that are coming to see me play Coachella. That’s out there.”

“I loved the idea of talking about songs in-between songs, and then playing the next one” said Elba to Rolling Stone. “By the time I had an awareness that this could be a job, I definitely wanted to do that.”

Many cheery festival-goers seemed both flustered and amazed by the presence of Elba.

Here’s what some of his biggest fans had to say over social media:

so i’m inside idris elba’s dj set. this is the biggest demographic cross-section i have ever seen at coachella. he’s currently spinning inner city. house music will save the world. — eve, from instagram (@Eve_Barlow) April 14, 2019

Idris Elba’s DJ set was the best thing I’ve seen all weekend. #Coachella — EJ (@iwrightmusic) April 14, 2019

Would have gone to Coachella just to see @idriselba tbh — 𝙷 𝙾 𝙻 𝙻 𝙸 𝙴 𝚂 𝙷 𝙴 𝙿 𝙷 𝙴 𝚁 𝙳 ❄️ (@hdshepherd_) April 15, 2019

Anyone who saw #Netflix Turn Up Charlie and watched Idris Elba’s Coachella set is like pic.twitter.com/m0IVKrEaHe — Han(d) Solo (@Bilb0_Balls4ckk) April 15, 2019

Shout out to @idriselba man.. dude had such a fire set at Coachella 🔥 — Noah Rigney (@NoahRigney) April 15, 2019

Idris Elba is proof we can do anything if we just believe. #Coachella — Jo LuQ' (@antihood) April 15, 2019

Is there anything Idris Elba can’t do? In short, the answer is no — Skye Smith (@skyesmithh) April 6, 2019

Whether Elba will go on to play the new incarnation of James Bond, film a second season of Turn Up Charlie or become a full-time professional DJ is unclear.

However, it seems fans will be happy no matter what the star does with himself.

The schedule for Coachella’s second weekend has not yet been released, but the full lineup is available here.

Ariana Grande (for the second time in a row) and Childish Gambino are set to take the stage as headliners of the festival next week.

