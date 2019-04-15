Entertainment
April 15, 2019 12:43 pm

Idris Elba wows fans at Coachella with surprise DJ performance

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Idris Elba performs at Yuma Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, Calif.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
A A

The Sexiest Man Alive has just proved that he’s now the sexiest DJ alive, after a surprise performance at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Idris Elba was attending the festival with his 17-year-old daughter and her friends, who shared numerous pictures together over Instagram.

The common consensus was to assume that the 46-year-old actor was just being a good, caring father and playing chaperone, but it seems he had other plans.

That’s right, Elba took Coachella’s main stage on Saturday night and wowed thousands upon thousands of music lovers and fans with an explosive house set.

Idris Elba (C) and daughter Isan Elba (R) at the 2019 Coachella festival in Indio, Calif. on April 12, 2019.

Isan Elba / Instagram

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ariana Grande joins up with (most of) ‘NSync on Coachella stage

Elba not only plays a DJ — in Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie — he actually is a DJ, and according to CNN, he has a passion for it. He was once even known as “DJ Big Driis.”

Elba revealed he’s been practicing the art since he was a kid and got into it long before he decided his luck at an acting career.

“You ready Coachella?” wrote the star in a shirtless Instagram selfie. “I am!” he added. “Game face. Let’s get it.”

Ahead of the performance, Elba told the L.A. Times that people were confused why he was part of Coachella’s last-minute lineup.

“People were like, ‘What’s he gonna do — a speech?,'” he joked. “‘Scenes from The Wire with music behind it?'”

“To be honest, I’m super psyched to be on it,” he added. “I never thought I’d be able to play there. I’ve DJ’d for money and I’ve DJ’d for fun, and now there are people that are coming to see me play Coachella. That’s out there.”

WATCH: Idris Elba named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2018

READ MORE: Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz goes in-depth on new album ‘Social Cues’

“I loved the idea of talking about songs in-between songs, and then playing the next one” said Elba to Rolling Stone. “By the time I had an awareness that this could be a job, I definitely wanted to do that.”

Many cheery festival-goers seemed both flustered and amazed by the presence of Elba.

Here’s what some of his biggest fans had to say over social media:

Whether Elba will go on to play the new incarnation of James Bond, film a second season of Turn Up Charlie or become a full-time professional DJ is unclear.

However, it seems fans will be happy no matter what the star does with himself.

Host Idris Elba during a monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live, March 9, 2019.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

READ MORE: Idris Elba named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2018

The schedule for Coachella’s second weekend has not yet been released, but the full lineup is available here.

Ariana Grande (for the second time in a row) and Childish Gambino are set to take the stage as headliners of the festival next week.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

WATCH: Rachel Bloom wants her ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ character to end up with Idris Elba

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coachella 2019
Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
DJ Big Driis
entertainment
house set
Idris Elba
Idris Elba 2019
Idris Elba Coachella
Idris Elba DJ
Idris Elba DJ set
Idris Elba DJ video
Music

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.