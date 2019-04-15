Ariana Grande joins up with (most of) ‘NSync on Coachella stage
Ariana Grande stole the show during the first weekend of Coachella festival, thanks to her explosive 90-minute set on Sunday night.
Not only did the God is a Woman singer invite Nicki Minaj, Mase and Diddy to perform with her, but even the members of ‘NSync — or at least most of them.
For Justin Timberlake fans, unfortunately, the singer was nowhere to be found, but he had just wrapped the extensive ‘Man of the Woods’ tour only one night prior.
“I’ve been rehearsing my whole f**king life for this moment,” said Grande, 25, as she welcomed JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick to the stage.
The supergroup performed Grande’s Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored before “tearing” through a rendition of the 1997 classic, Tearin’ Up My Heart.
Ahead of the performance, Grande hinted at the collaboration by directing a vague tweet at JC Chasez.
“Mic check, mic check one… two… is this thing on?” he wrote, to which Grande replied, “Sure is” with a heart emoji.
The ‘NSync lads later shared a picture together with the Thank U, Next singer.
Fans are now speculating how Grande can possibly top her performance during Coachella’s closing night, next weekend.
She’s expected to invite an all-new cast of all-star musicians to the stage.
#Arichella and #NSync quickly became trending topics on Twitter during the livestream of Sunday night’s performance at Coachella.
Arianators and longtime ‘NSync fans united with hopes for a joint world tour sometime in the future.
Here’s what some fans had to say:
Grande will return to Canada at the end of the month once again with the Sweetener world tour to celebrate her two latest albums, Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).
The 42-date tour hits Montreal and Toronto earlier this month and will stop by Edmonton and Vancouver on April 25 and 27, respectively.
Remaining tickets for the critically-acclaimed tour can still be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.
Sweetener 2019 Canadian tour dates
April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place
April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena
Your move, Timberlake.
