Ariana Grande joins up with (most of) ‘NSync on Coachella stage

Ariana Grande stole the show during the first weekend of Coachella festival, thanks to her explosive 90-minute set on Sunday night.

Not only did the God is a Woman singer invite Nicki Minaj, Mase and Diddy to perform with her, but even the members of ‘NSync — or at least most of them.

For Justin Timberlake fans, unfortunately, the singer was nowhere to be found, but he had just wrapped the extensive ‘Man of the Woods’ tour only one night prior.

Wow. 115 shows, wrapped. THANK YOU to every single person on and off stage who kept us running for the past year and a half… and huge thank you to all of you who came out to see us. You guys are the best fans in the world. Can’t believe it’s over 🤙#MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/yKSXRK0vam — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 14, 2019

“I’ve been rehearsing my whole f**king life for this moment,” said Grande, 25, as she welcomed JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick to the stage.

The supergroup performed Grande’s Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored before “tearing” through a rendition of the 1997 classic, Tearin’ Up My Heart.

READ MORE: Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz goes in-depth on new album ‘Social Cues’



Ahead of the performance, Grande hinted at the collaboration by directing a vague tweet at JC Chasez.

“Mic check, mic check one… two… is this thing on?” he wrote, to which Grande replied, “Sure is” with a heart emoji.

The ‘NSync lads later shared a picture together with the Thank U, Next singer.

Fans are now speculating how Grande can possibly top her performance during Coachella’s closing night, next weekend.

She’s expected to invite an all-new cast of all-star musicians to the stage.

READ MORE: No injuries reported after small fire breaks out at Coachella

#Arichella and #NSync quickly became trending topics on Twitter during the livestream of Sunday night’s performance at Coachella.

Arianators and longtime ‘NSync fans united with hopes for a joint world tour sometime in the future.

Here’s what some fans had to say:

Ariana Grande just brought out the four other *NSYNC dudes to perform Tearin Up My Heart at Coachella and they looked so happy. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 15, 2019

No way! Ariana Grande brought out NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake) at Coachella and they performed one of my favourite songs! 😭 pic.twitter.com/vg31aVnIzs — 𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@norizzlepie) April 15, 2019

Last night my bf and I were watching Coachella live.. we saw YG, H.E.R, and Ariana Grande.. and when Ariana brought out *NSYNC, I was re-living my best childhood life lol my bf was shook 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ — Megan (@mmjayyy5) April 15, 2019

I swear. Every time I think I’m just done with @ArianaGrande she goes and does something! Now she has the nerve to bring @NSYNC, @NICKIMINAJ and @Diddy to @coachella!! The nerve of her! #Coachella pic.twitter.com/kd89NgnsGH — Jason Harwood (@jharwood14) April 15, 2019

Power rankings of yesterday’s moments: 2. Tiger winning the Masters

2a. Game of Thrones premiere

1. Ariana Grande reuniting NSYNC at Coachella — Nillz (@TheBullsShow) April 15, 2019

Wtf Ariana Grande brought out NSYNC and I want to cry. What a dream 😭 — Sharon Nicole (@Sharonitaaa) April 15, 2019

Never thought I’d say this but I’m totally game for an *NSYNC world tour if it means Ariana Grande taking over for Justin Timberlake. 🤷🏻‍♀️✨ — Theodora (@TheodoraG13) April 15, 2019

Me: Crying in my kitchen watching youtube

Family: OMG What's wrong?! Are you ok?

Me: @NSYNC performed with @ArianaGrande and they sounded like angels. Dancing, sassy angels!

Family: … — Kalena (@TheOneTwo7s) April 15, 2019

Omg why did I miss this @ArianaGrande @NSYNC my childhood and my present Hood together on one stage https://t.co/fU7rAr1RIi — Fatima Saluta⚾️ (@FatimaSaluta) April 15, 2019

So @ArianaGrande did the thing with @NSYNC at #Coachella2019…does this mean we can get an Ari cover of “Do Your Thing”? Because I need it. — kåtė møth-. (@k8moth) April 15, 2019

Grande will return to Canada at the end of the month once again with the Sweetener world tour to celebrate her two latest albums, Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

The 42-date tour hits Montreal and Toronto earlier this month and will stop by Edmonton and Vancouver on April 25 and 27, respectively.

Remaining tickets for the critically-acclaimed tour can still be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Sweetener 2019 Canadian tour dates

April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

Your move, Timberlake.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis

WATCH: Ariana Grande talks mental health, finding peace