No injuries reported after small fire breaks out at Coachella
No injuries were reported after a fire started at the Coachella grounds early Saturday, according to the local fire department.
Firefighters were called to the Indio, Calif., music festival to respond to reports that a mobile shower unit was on fire, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.
Two shower unit trailers were involved — one of which was destroyed.
The fire department said the blaze had been contained as of 2:28 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.
This year’s festival, which wraps up on April 21, is headlined by Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala.
