No injuries reported after small fire breaks out at Coachella

No injuries were reported after a fire started at the Coachella grounds early Saturday, according to the local fire department.

Firefighters were called to the Indio, Calif., music festival to respond to reports that a mobile shower unit was on fire, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Two shower unit trailers were involved — one of which was destroyed.

The fire department said the blaze had been contained as of 2:28 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.

This year’s festival, which wraps up on April 21, is headlined by Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala.

#CampIncident [UPDATE] 2:28 am – Fire Contained. Mobile Shower Unit in Lot 8 Storage Area. Total of 2 trailers involved. 1 damaged, 1 destroyed. No reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fire crews will remain on scene for 1 hour for overhaul. #Coachella — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 13, 2019

