Idris Elba named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2018

People magazine has revealed its annual pick for Sexiest Man Alive, and the chiselled face of this year’s choice is familiar to viewers of film and TV: Idris Elba.

Jimmy Fallon made the announcement on Monday’s Tonight Show, revealing the 46-year-old British actor as 2018’s sexiest man.

READ MORE: Sir Patrick Stewart has the best response to ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ news

Elba was in London, and spoke to Fallon via satellite to share his reaction to the honour.

“I’m really, really happy with that, man,” said Elba as he looked at himself on the cover of People for the first time. “Thank you so much People magazine for making me sexiest man in the world, I’m loving that,” he said before bending his arm and flexing his bicep.

“It’s an honour. My mum is going to be very, very proud, so thank you to you guys. Also thank you to you, Jimmy,” he added before sending a shout-out to the Tonight Show band: “Quest and The Roots, what up?”

READ MORE: Blake Shelton reads mean tweets mocking him being named 2017’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue hits newsstands on Friday.