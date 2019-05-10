Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran team up on single ‘I Don’t Care’

After weeks of teasing fans with a social media countdown and various pictures together, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have released a brand new single called I Don’t Care.

The upbeat pop track dropped on Friday morning with an accompanying lyric video.

“Hope everyone enjoys the music coming out tomorrow,” wrote Sheeran in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I’m super happy and proud of it.”

“Please play the song loud, dance, sing, smile to it. And tell your mum. Love you all,” he concluded.

This is the third time that Bieber has collaborated with Sheeran.

The English singer/songwriter co-write Bieber’s 2015 hit Love Yourself, as well as Major Lazer‘s Cold Water (2016), which featured the Ontario-born pop sensation.

It’s currently unclear whether I Don’t Care is a standalone single or if it will appear on either Sheeran’s or Bieber’s next studio albums.

Been a long time since I’ve done a countdown to new music:) 20 minutes to go. #IDC — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 10, 2019

Sheeran is still busy on the road with his extensive Divide world tour, which is set to conclude in August.

Typically, he has left a three-year gap between each of his album releases, however, that has never been a confirmed trend.

Divide was released in 2017, so some fans on Twitter have speculated that his follow-up will come sometime in 2020.

ed sheeran in 2011: ➕

ed sheeran in 2014: ✖️

ed sheeran in 2017: ➗

ed sheeran in 2020: ➖

ed sheeran in 2023: 3x+5y = 3(-5x-7) solve for y — Lucy MacArthur (@lucy_macarthur) March 2, 2017

Bieber, however, recently broke a short-lived musical hiatus in April after performing onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella.

He revealed he was working on a follow-up to 2015’s Purpose before leaving the stage. “Album coming soon,” he told the crowd.

Since his last album, Purpose (2015), Bieber’s released no new original material, however, he’s been featured on a variety of different singles, including David Guetta‘s 2U (2017) and more recently, DJ Khaled‘s No Brainer (2018).

Bieber’s last full performance was in the summer of 2017, during the Purpose world tour. Fans might be able to expect another show before the end of the year.

The Canadian idol announced a break from his music career in March. He was set on focusing on both his family and mental health — something he’s struggled with in the past.

Bieber’s recent promise of new music was fulfilled very quickly it seemed.

The widely positive reception of I Don’t Care has seemingly made a good start to the weekend for thousands of fans across the globe.

Ed Sheeran. Justin Bieber. Banger — LA (@Lewis_allman) May 10, 2019

I’m 1000% here for the Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber collab — Leah Black (@leahb_11) May 10, 2019

Ay @justinbieber and @edsheeran Thank you for this vibe on this cloudy Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/celc8PXaPO — Rickey Keeles Jr. (@RickDaSequel) May 10, 2019

I Don’t Care is now available on all major streaming platforms.

While Bieber has no currently scheduled tour dates, Sheeran kicks off the final leg of his tour, in Europe, at the end of the month.

