Justin Bieber under fire for defending Chris Brown

WARNING: This article contains sexual and explicit language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Justin Bieber has become a target of online criticism once again after he defended Chris Brown and compared him to Michael Jackson and Tupac in an Instagram post made last Friday.

Brown, 30, has been largely under fire in the last two weeks after making offensive remarks towards Scottish indie pop band, Chvrches.

After the band revealed they were “upset, confused and disappointed” with Marshmello — their own previous collaborator — for choosing to work with Brown, the rapper fired back at Chvrches.

He called them a “bunch of losers” and “the type of people [he] wished walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients.”

Brown’s malicious and distasteful response inspired a large influx of death and rape threats against Chvrches singer, Lauren Mayberry, who later revealed her concerns of safety at not only her shows, but at her home as well.

Although Bieber, 25, had nothing to do with the initial controversy, he decided to defend Brown — his longtime friend and collaborator — in hopes to diffuse the ongoing backlash against him.

“Everyone wants to wait ’til people die to give them the credit they deserve,” wrote the Sorry singer. “I’m calling it now, when [Chris Brown] passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time.”

“Trust me. You will see,” he continued. “The people who have overlooked this man’s talent because of a mistake he made… you need to reevaluate!”

“Love you @chrisbrownofficial,” concluded Bieber.

The mistake which Bieber was referring to was not made clear, however, it has been speculated to be either his recent bout with Chvrches or his history of physical and sexual assault.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

He completed his probation in the case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police since then.

Most recently, Brown was accused of raping a woman in January. He was detained with two other associates in Paris. He later revealed that he was planning to sue the 29-year-old accuser for slander.

“I love you man,” wrote Brown in response to Bieber. “Thank you for believing in me. Your star shines so bright and your heart is unmatched!”

“You are a king,” he added, “but more importantly you were put here to inspire and create endless possibilities, bro! I’m with ya ’til the wheels fall off,” he concluded, “and when they do… We gone get [sic] some new wheels.”

Unfortunately for Bieber, his attempted justification of Brown didn’t go well. Social media users across the world began criticizing him for asking his fans to “reevaluate” Brown’s violent actions — which he claimed were “mistakes.”

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Here @ Justin Bieber I fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/FN18BkJk5w — B ✨ (@timmyt_chalamet) May 5, 2019

Justin Bieber really said chris brown is better than Michael Jackson… mental illness#JustinBieberIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/CyaAsY71n0 — Taylor stan (@fave_ending) May 5, 2019

justin bieber when he ends up in hell for supporting chris brown after he thought posting bible verses would secure his ticket to heaven pic.twitter.com/KfJ1wED8pH — ross lynch is my baby (@feelyouncw) May 6, 2019

I mean …. #JustinBieber , honey , don't you ever put Michael and Tupac next to Chris Brown … Like , no , relax , have some coffee , read a book or have some Netflix and chill ,but this …no honey #JustinBieberIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/IYxKrpPFbs — NatzLaNoob (@Natizita4) May 4, 2019

why is justin bieber broadcasting to 111 million people that domestic abuse is a mistake that needs to be reevaluated…………? chris browns talent means nothing when he’s a horrible person pic.twitter.com/iHmkDGcVCl — jamie (@jamiebonvie) May 4, 2019

justin bieber has BEEN praising chris brown but at least now y’all are seeing him for the clown he really is pic.twitter.com/qAD59u5L4B — 𝙟𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙣 saw endgame x3 (@gwsmcu) May 3, 2019

Justin Bieber : Chris Brown is MJ and 2 Pac combined! Everyone: pic.twitter.com/FnjOfUFODC — 1989 Reputations (@nader_af1) May 4, 2019

Justin Bieber compared Chris Brown to Tupac and MJ… pic.twitter.com/169oXf6psM — Amal Clooney News (@SalSource) May 3, 2019

Shortly after receiving some of the backlash, Bieber posted a message defending himself to his fans via Instagram stories:

“Bullying is not okay. Ever,” he wrote. “It is actually killing people. Young people.”

—

As of this writing, neither Brown nor Bieber have made an additional comment on the matter.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. You can also reach the centre toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

