Justin Bieber under fire for defending Chris Brown

WARNING: This article contains sexual and explicit language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.
Justin Bieber has become a target of online criticism once again after he defended Chris Brown and compared him to Michael Jackson and Tupac in an Instagram post made last Friday.
Brown, 30, has been largely under fire in the last two weeks after making offensive remarks towards Scottish indie pop band, Chvrches.
After the band revealed they were “upset, confused and disappointed” with Marshmello — their own previous collaborator — for choosing to work with Brown, the rapper fired back at Chvrches.
He called them a “bunch of losers” and “the type of people [he] wished walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients.”
Brown’s malicious and distasteful response inspired a large influx of death and rape threats against Chvrches singer, Lauren Mayberry, who later revealed her concerns of safety at not only her shows, but at her home as well.
READ MORE: Chvrches ups security following death, rape threats from Chris Brown supporters
Although Bieber, 25, had nothing to do with the initial controversy, he decided to defend Brown — his longtime friend and collaborator — in hopes to diffuse the ongoing backlash against him.
“Everyone wants to wait ’til people die to give them the credit they deserve,” wrote the Sorry singer. “I’m calling it now, when [Chris Brown] passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time.”
View this post on Instagram
everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial
“Trust me. You will see,” he continued. “The people who have overlooked this man’s talent because of a mistake he made… you need to reevaluate!”
“Love you @chrisbrownofficial,” concluded Bieber.
The mistake which Bieber was referring to was not made clear, however, it has been speculated to be either his recent bout with Chvrches or his history of physical and sexual assault.
READ MORE: Justin Bieber lashes out at TV host for accusing him of lip-synching
Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend Rihanna.
He completed his probation in the case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police since then.
Most recently, Brown was accused of raping a woman in January. He was detained with two other associates in Paris. He later revealed that he was planning to sue the 29-year-old accuser for slander.
“I love you man,” wrote Brown in response to Bieber. “Thank you for believing in me. Your star shines so bright and your heart is unmatched!”
READ MORE: Chris Brown plans to sue rape accuser for slander, says his lawyer
“You are a king,” he added, “but more importantly you were put here to inspire and create endless possibilities, bro! I’m with ya ’til the wheels fall off,” he concluded, “and when they do… We gone get [sic] some new wheels.”
Unfortunately for Bieber, his attempted justification of Brown didn’t go well. Social media users across the world began criticizing him for asking his fans to “reevaluate” Brown’s violent actions — which he claimed were “mistakes.”
Shortly after receiving some of the backlash, Bieber posted a message defending himself to his fans via Instagram stories:
“Bullying is not okay. Ever,” he wrote. “It is actually killing people. Young people.”
—
As of this writing, neither Brown nor Bieber have made an additional comment on the matter.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. You can also reach the centre toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.