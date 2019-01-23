Chris Brown plans to sue rape accuser for slander, says his lawyer

WARNING: This article contains sexual and explicit language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Chris Brown plans to sue the woman who alleged that he raped her in a Paris hotel room.

After Brown was released Tuesday from jail without charges, his lawyer announced he was preparing to sue the woman who made the claims against the 29-year-old singer and two others.

Raphael Chiche, identified by Entertainment Tonight as Brown’s lawyer, told the publication that Brown will be taking legal action against his accuser.

“Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him,” Chiche said. “He vigorously challenges the charges against him.”

“A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the Public Prosecutor of Paris,” he continued. “The charges against Chris Brown have not been dropped and investigations are still going on but Chris Brown has not been sued by prosecution.”

Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials said Tuesday.

The Undecided singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody until Tuesday afternoon, a judicial official said.

Investigators had two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges.

After the singer was released, he responded to the rape allegations on Instagram.

The I Don’t Die singer took to Instagram to share a message with his fans.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP [sic]! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL [sic] AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!,” Brown wrote in all caps.

The woman who filed the complaint said she met Brown and his friends overnight Jan. 15-16 at the club Le Crystal near the Champs-Elysées and then they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, according to officials.

According to The New York Times, a woman filed a complaint with Parisian police, accusing the group of raping her at Brown’s hotel.

One of Brown’s bodyguards was among the others detained in the Paris investigation, according to an official. Neither official was authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that the Say Goodbye singer and his group were released from custody and authorized to leave the country while the investigation was ongoing.

The singer’s accuser detailed the alleged incident in an interview with French outlet Closer on Jan. 22.

“It’s still too difficult for me to explain in detail what he did, but it was brutal and violent,” she said. “I was very afraid. Once it was over, he opened the door. I told him that I wanted to pick up my cell phone and go home.”

“The only wish I had was to go home,” she told Closer. “I was too scared. It was three muscular men, aggressive, and menacing. I could not do anything. I am traumatized, I can not overcome what happened to me and resume my habits. It’s horrible, I’m lost.”

She said that she decided to come forward because she doesn’t want other women to go through what she experienced.

“I did not want them to be able to do the same thing to other girls,” she said. “Chris Brown is the kind of person who thinks himself powerful and thinks himself above the law, but no. I’ll go to the end. Abused three times in the same evening by three different men it’s unbearable to live.”

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

