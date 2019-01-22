Chris Brown arrested in Paris on rape allegations

Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials said Tuesday.

The Undecided singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody on Tuesday, a judicial official said.

Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges.

Brown’s publicist at Sony Music has not commented on the complaint or said why the 29-year-old singer was in Paris.

The woman who filed the complaint said she met Brown and his friends overnight Jan. 15-16 at the club Le Crystal near the Champs-Elysées and then they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, according to officials.

One of Brown’s bodyguards is among the others detained in the Paris investigation, according to an official. Neither official was authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

The Run It singer posted a photo to Instagram on Monday from Paris appearing to show him at a night club.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police.

Last July, Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the Say Goodbye singer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department.

The warrant was for felony battery and was issued in April 2017 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

During that time, Tampa police reported that the Loyal singer “sucker punched” a photographer who was working at a private event hosted by Brown.

Brown has a history of violent offences. In August 2016, he was investigated for assault with a deadly weapon after his manager Michael Guirguis filed a lawsuit against the singer for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, breach of contract and breach of implied covenant of good faith.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault after punching a fan who tried to get into a shot with him and two women.

In April 2017, it was reported that Brown and rapper Lil Wayne were both tied to a federal drug investigation that reportedly involved thousands of dollars worth of narcotics.

Earlier this month, Brown and RCA Records announced their new deal in connection to his forthcoming album.

RCA has not commented on the rape allegations but they previously said that they will “enhance the release of new Chris Brown music, content, and much more throughout 2019 and beyond.”

Toronto artist Drake also teased a possible collaboration with Brown on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself with Brown with the accompanying caption, “2019 cook up… Aubreezy.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

— With files from the Associated Press