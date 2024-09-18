Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

8 frightfully fun Halloween costumes for furry friends

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted September 18, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Looking for pet costume ideas? Here are eight options that are sure to earn your furry friends a trick or a treat!. View image in full screen
Looking for pet costume ideas? Here are eight options that are sure to earn your furry friends a trick or a treat!.
Movie stars, lions, and monsters, oh my! Choosing a Halloween costume is one of the best parts of the spooky season, and it shouldn’t be reserved just for humans. Let your furry family members join in the fun with these costume ideas that will delight trick-or-treaters and add a touch of charm to your Halloween festivities.

 

Beetlejuice Dog Costume
Everybody knows his name—just don’t say it three times! As the star of this fall’s biggest movie, Beetlejuice is back in the spotlight. Let your dog shine as the iconic character with this fun costume, perfect for pets of any size.
$47.17 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

doggie Deadpool
Doggie Deadpool
Sticking with the silver screen, one of the biggest movie events of 2024 was the Deadpool and Wolverine crossover. A Halloween encounter with the “Merc with a Mouth” is sure to delight trick-or-treaters of all ages.
$58.26 on Etsy.ca

 

Travis Kelcepet
Channel the gruff half of the ultimate American celebrity power couple with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey for your pet. For the full effect, why not suit up yourself as well? After all, who’s Travis without Taylor? Get ready to take the field together!
$26 on Amazon

 

Toto Wizard of Oz costume
Toto in Tow
Here’s a fresh take on a classic that’s right on trend. With the November release of the first part of the Wicked musical movie adaptation, the witches of Oz are set to dazzle once again. Don’t forget Toto, Dorothy and the iconic basket—they’re making appearances too!
$24.99 at Spirit Halloween
Story continues below advertisement

 

Queen Kitty
If your pet’s style leans more toward regal than trendy, why not add a touch of pomp and circumstance to Halloween? Let your cat’s royal demeanor shine and show everyone just who rules the house this All-Hallows’ Eve.
$25.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Lion Cat
Unleash your kitty’s inner big cat this Halloween. With a lion’s mane and a regal crown, your little king of the jungle will command attention and, of course, ignore you when he pleases. Hakuna Matata!
$16.99 on Amazon

 

Cowboy Rider
At some point, we’ve all dreamed of being a cowboy or cowgirl, racing to the rescue or riding into the sunset on a trusty steed. Now your dog can live out that western adventure! Giddy up and head out to liberate a town full of treats!
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Thrills & Chills Monster Small Pet Costume
Tiny Monster
Don’t let the smallest family members miss out on the Halloween fun. Dress up your guinea pig as a tiny monster and serve up some adorable scares for everyone who visits his burrow!
$9.99 at PetSmart
