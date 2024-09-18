8 frightfully fun Halloween costumes for furry friends

Movie stars, lions, and monsters, oh my! Choosing a Halloween costume is one of the best parts of the spooky season, and it shouldn’t be reserved just for humans. Let your furry family members join in the fun with these costume ideas that will delight trick-or-treaters and add a touch of charm to your Halloween festivities.

Beetlejuice Dog Costume Everybody knows his name—just don’t say it three times! As the star of this fall’s biggest movie, Beetlejuice is back in the spotlight. Let your dog shine as the iconic character with this fun costume, perfect for pets of any size. $47.17 on Amazon

Doggie Deadpool Sticking with the silver screen, one of the biggest movie events of 2024 was the Deadpool and Wolverine crossover. A Halloween encounter with the “Merc with a Mouth” is sure to delight trick-or-treaters of all ages. $58.26 on Etsy.ca

Travis Kelcepet Channel the gruff half of the ultimate American celebrity power couple with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey for your pet. For the full effect, why not suit up yourself as well? After all, who’s Travis without Taylor? Get ready to take the field together! $26 on Amazon

Toto in Tow Here’s a fresh take on a classic that’s right on trend. With the November release of the first part of the Wicked musical movie adaptation, the witches of Oz are set to dazzle once again. Don’t forget Toto, Dorothy and the iconic basket—they’re making appearances too! $24.99 at Spirit Halloween

Queen Kitty If your pet’s style leans more toward regal than trendy, why not add a touch of pomp and circumstance to Halloween? Let your cat’s royal demeanor shine and show everyone just who rules the house this All-Hallows’ Eve. $25.99 on Amazon

Lion Cat Unleash your kitty’s inner big cat this Halloween. With a lion’s mane and a regal crown, your little king of the jungle will command attention and, of course, ignore you when he pleases. Hakuna Matata! $16.99 on Amazon

Cowboy Rider At some point, we’ve all dreamed of being a cowboy or cowgirl, racing to the rescue or riding into the sunset on a trusty steed. Now your dog can live out that western adventure! Giddy up and head out to liberate a town full of treats! $24.99 on Amazon

