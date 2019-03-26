Justin Bieber to take break from music to focus on ‘deep rooted issues’

It’s been nearly four years since the release of Purpose (2015), and now, Justin Bieber is making his fans wait even longer for a new album.

The Canadian pop sensation wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Monday afternoon announcing an indefinite hiatus from the industry in order to focus on both his family and mental health.

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” he wrote. “[I realized] I’ve toured my whole teenage life and early twenties. As you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour.”

Within the last two years, Bieber has opened up about his struggles with his own mental health.

“I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” he added. “You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable, emotionally, to give you that near the end of the tour.”

While admitting that he was emotionally unavailable during the extensive Purpose tour, Bieber, 25, confirmed that he’s now on the road to recovery.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error — as most of us do — and I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have.”

The newly-wed also revealed that a big part of this decision was made in order to “sustain [his] marriage” with wife Hailey Baldwin, adding that it may help him “be the father [he] wants to be” — suggesting the celebrity couple may try for a baby in the near future.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber blamed for increasing tourism to Iceland canyon, forcing its closure

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health,” said Bieber.

While pushing his musical career aside, the Love Yourself singer promised that he will eventually return with a “kick**s album, ASAP.”

Any update is better than no update, right? That’s why thousands of Beliebers flocked to Instagram to support the singer their best wishes, many adding that they were quite content to wait for new music.

“The top is where I reside, period,” Bieber concluded. “Whether I make music or not, the king said so.”

READ MORE: Dr. Dre removes post after bragging about daughter getting into USC

Towards the end of the lengthy Purpose world tour, Bieber cancelled 14 remaining shows across Asia and North America due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Two shows in his home turf of Toronto were also cancelled. They were never rescheduled. A later Instagram post revealed that the singer was suffering from exhaustion and depression.

“I want my career to be sustainable,” he told fans in the post, “but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

This was Bieber’s first nod to the public regarding his mental health. Since then, he has offered fans sporadic updates over social media.

Most recently — only earlier this month — Bieber admitted he had “been struggling a lot.”

“Feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote. “[But] I always bounce back, so I’m not worried, I just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me.”

“God is faithful and your prayers really work, thanks. The most human season I’ve ever been. Facing my stuff head on,” Bieber concluded.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber says he’s ‘been struggling a lot,’ asks fans for prayers

As of this writing, Bieber or his manager, Scooter Braun, have not made further comment regarding the singer’s hiatus.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis