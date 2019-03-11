Justin Bieber says he’s ‘been struggling a lot,’ asks fans for prayers

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal his recent struggles.

In an emotional post, the Sorry singer shared that he’s in midst of the “most human season I’ve ever been in.”

The 25-year-old singer added that he plans to face his challenges “head on.”

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber captioned a photo of himself with manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me,” he wrote.

“God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been facing my stuff head on..,” Bieber concluded.

In an interview with Vogue in February, Bieber revealed that he had abused Xanax to cope with his issues in the past.

“I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,” he said.

“My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me, that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing,” he shared.

He also spoke about a dark time in his life when he got “really depressed” on the tour for his 2017 album, Purpose.

“I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about,” he shared. “I was lonely. I needed some time.”

Since opening up about his struggles, Bieber has received support from his fans who are expressing their love and offering prayers for the singer.

Justin will always be the most special idol in my life, i totally understand him between what’s happening in his mind. I wanted to show the million of feelings & thoughts when u’re dealing with yourself.

I wish him the best & everything is gonna be alright! All love @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/04IG1UvgGD — 𝓐𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒂✰ (@antarauhl) March 10, 2019

Prayers up for @justinbieber. We’ve all been there at some point in our relationship with Christ. I’ve got my brother covered in prayer as well as any one else on my TL who ever needs it. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9zNhxBocNT — Nate S. (@childofgod_21) March 10, 2019

Always thinking of you and wishing you the best @justinbieber ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5XqhalAOF — Justin Bieber Crew (@JustinCrew) March 10, 2019

"I always bounce back" the willpower that justin has truly amazes me, the way he believes in himself and faces all the bs that life throws at him constantly with such determination, what an inspiring human, there's just so many great qualities he possesses that ppl fail to see — Ʀ (@Groovybiebz) March 11, 2019

Mykell Wilson via Instagram Stories:

Today on #PrayForStrangers, we pray for @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/Du27mrCiY5 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) March 10, 2019

You're light to many people, never forget that @justinbieber ❤️ — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) March 10, 2019

@justinbieber I'm praying for you. You are are so strong. And I love you. — King Updates (@GirlAlmighty281) March 10, 2019