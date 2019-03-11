Justin Bieber says he’s ‘been struggling a lot,’ asks fans for prayers
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal his recent struggles.
In an emotional post, the Sorry singer shared that he’s in midst of the “most human season I’ve ever been in.”
WATCH BELOW: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally having a wedding!
The 25-year-old singer added that he plans to face his challenges “head on.”
READ MORE: Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding: All the information we know so far
“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber captioned a photo of himself with manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.
“Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”
“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me,” he wrote.
“God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been facing my stuff head on..,” Bieber concluded.
View this post on Instagram
Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..
READ MORE: Justin Bieber says religion ‘set me free from bondage and shame’
In an interview with Vogue in February, Bieber revealed that he had abused Xanax to cope with his issues in the past.
“I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,” he said.
“My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me, that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing,” he shared.
He also spoke about a dark time in his life when he got “really depressed” on the tour for his 2017 album, Purpose.
“I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about,” he shared. “I was lonely. I needed some time.”
READ MORE: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage on Instagram
Since opening up about his struggles, Bieber has received support from his fans who are expressing their love and offering prayers for the singer.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.