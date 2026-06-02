Sabrina Carpenter granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

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Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she alleges stalked her and attempted to enter her home.

A Los Angeles County court granted Carpenter the temporary restraining order, requiring a 31-year-old man to remain at least 100 yards (around 91 metres) away from the singer, her home and workplace, according to Rolling Stone, NBC News and the BBC.

The court also prohibited the man from being within 100 yards of Carpenter’s sister, Sarah Carpenter, and Sarah’s partner, George Smith, who also lives at the singer’s Hollywood Hills residence.

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Global News has reached out to Carpenter’s representative and the Los Angeles Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

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Carpenter filed a civil harassment restraining order petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 29, alleging that the man appeared at her home uninvited on multiple occasions in recent weeks, tried to break into her house and refused to leave when confronted by her security, according to Rolling Stone.

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During one “deeply alarming” incident on May 23, Carpenter said the man allegedly trespassed onto her neighbour’s property to bypass her security fence, made his way to her front door and “forcefully pushed down” on the door handle, Rolling Stone reports.

When the man found Carpenter’s door was locked, he allegedly knocked, rang the doorbell and refused to leave until police arrived and arrested him, according to Rolling Stone’s reporting.

“[The man] fabricated the outrageous and entirely false claim that he personally knew me and that I was expecting him. This was a complete lie,” Carpenter allegedly wrote in her statement.

The Please Please Please singer reportedly said the man returned less than 24 hours later and loitered outside her house for hours. On May 25, he allegedly returned and parked outside her home, “conducting what can only be described as deliberate surveillance of my movements and my home,” Rolling Stone reports.

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“His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear [of] what he may do if he is not restrained by his Court,” Carpenter reportedly wrote in her declaration requesting the restraining order, according to NBC News.

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Carpenter reportedly included screenshots from her Ring security camera footage in her request for the restraining order.

“This is not the behavior of someone who stumbled upon my property by accident,” the 27-year-old singer reportedly wrote in her statement to the court. “This is intentional stalking and surveillance directed at me and my residence.”

A follow-up court hearing to extend the temporary restraining order is set for June 17.