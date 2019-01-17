Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding: All the information we know so far

Justin and Hailey Bieber — formerly Baldwin — were officially married at a courthouse in September 2018 but next month they’re reportedly set to walk down the aisle and throw a huge party with their friends and family in attendance.

The Biebers have sent out “Save the Dates” for Feb. 28, according to Page Six. No location was given on the invites.

The report also claims that the religious wedding would include dancers and a DJ. The Sorry singer plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day, according to Entertainment Tonight (ET).

TMZ reports that the most recent “Save the Dates” were the third ones they mailed to their guests, “but we’re told, this time around, they’re sticking to their guns.”

The TMZ report also claims that the wedding will take place during the weekend of March 1, which is also Justin’s 25th birthday.

The wedding will reportedly take place somewhere in Los Angeles and two people who’ve received a “Save the Date” email include Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

“Justin and Hailey have been telling friends they want to have a smaller wedding, with close family and friends, nothing too over the top,” according to ET in July before they were married.

ET also claims that “Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable” and that “they are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends.”

Hailey confirmed to The Cut that she asked her older sister to be her bridesmaid. The model also hopes that her husband’s 10-year-old sister, Jazmyn, will be the flower girl.

The bride’s aunt Kim Basinger has already said that both Alaia and Ireland Baldwin — her daughter with Alec Baldwin and Hailey’s cousin — would be “in the wedding.”

“Oh, it’ll be fun. Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding,” Basinger told Us Weekly. “So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing.”

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” Hailey said when describing her wedding.

She told The Cut her ideal location for the ceremony: “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”

Post Malone — who has previously toured with Justin — told TMZ that he hopes to play a role in the wedding.

“I would love to perform. For free. I’ll be the flower boy or is that the ring bearer? He’s very happy and I love to see my boy happy,” Post Malone said.

The pair confirmed their long rumoured marriage on Instagram in November.

The Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

Hailey followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating. Justin also confirmed that via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.

— With files from the Associated Press