Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share big-screen kiss at Maple Leafs game

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin watched the Toronto Maple Leafs’ victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday from a private suite.

The newlyweds showed off their Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys which were customized to say “Mr. Bieber” and “Mrs. Bieber.”

Bieber and his wife were spotted kissing on the big screen at the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game, where the team won 6-0 over the Flyers. Earlier in the game, a camera panned over and spotted the Canadian singer.

Mr Justin Bieber and Mrs Hailey Bieber 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9XcOnfzn26 — ✞ (@baldwinsjournal) November 25, 2018

Later on, the camera panned over to the “Sorry” singer and he smiled, waved and then quickly ran over to his new wife and started kissing her again.

Don Cherry jokingly told the couple to “Get a room!” because they couldn’t stop kissing.

It didn’t take long for Bieber fans to discuss the loving moments on Twitter.

Justin Bieber and Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber are at the Leafs game and just made out on the Jumbotron. There’s that. — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) November 25, 2018

JUSTIN BIEBER MACKING HAILEY BALDWIN AT THE LEAFS GAME BABY LETS GO BABY — Sam Knight (@25SamKnight24) November 25, 2018

Justin Bieber enjoying the game with Hailey Baldwin. A real happy Leafs fan. pic.twitter.com/9ovTZRCH0a — Flintor (@TheFlintor) November 25, 2018

(8) Another video of Justin Bieber out in Ontario today. (November 24) pic.twitter.com/wvgAjUsfjx — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) November 25, 2018

(6) Another video of Justin Bieber out in Ontario today. (November 24) pic.twitter.com/hfYvZdOZaM — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) November 25, 2018

Hailey and Justin Bieber 💍 pic.twitter.com/ydIHrXf7ZJ — best of hailey baldwin (@TEAMOFHAILEY) November 25, 2018

The two were also seen at a different Canadian hockey game a couple of days ago.

@justinbieber sharing this sweet moment of you and your lovely Hailey at the Warriors game tonight ~ a moment I thought endearing ~ wishing all life’s best 💕 pic.twitter.com/gTw3Od7ELH — Bonnie Masse (@bonnie_masse) November 24, 2018

if my husband isn’t as love with me as justin bieber is with his wife i don’t want him pic.twitter.com/sLyL3tMRPO — ⁶𓅓 (@bizzlestrilogy) November 25, 2018

The 24-year-old Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram earlier last week of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating, something Bieber also confirmed via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

—With files from The Associated Press