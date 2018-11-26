Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share big-screen kiss at Maple Leafs game

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin watched the Toronto Maple Leafs’ victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday from a private suite.
The newlyweds showed off their Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys which were customized to say “Mr. Bieber” and “Mrs. Bieber.”
Bieber and his wife were spotted kissing on the big screen at the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game, where the team won 6-0 over the Flyers. Earlier in the game, a camera panned over and spotted the Canadian singer.
Later on, the camera panned over to the “Sorry” singer and he smiled, waved and then quickly ran over to his new wife and started kissing her again.
Don Cherry jokingly told the couple to “Get a room!” because they couldn’t stop kissing.
It didn’t take long for Bieber fans to discuss the loving moments on Twitter.
The two were also seen at a different Canadian hockey game a couple of days ago.
The 24-year-old Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram earlier last week of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”
Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”
The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating, something Bieber also confirmed via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.
Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.
