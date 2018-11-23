Justin Bieber supports Aaron Carter, claims he ‘paved the way’ for today’s pop stars

A simple tweet launched singer Aaron Carter into defence mode on Tuesday afternoon. A fan wondered why Carter’s music career had never been as successful as Justin Bieber‘s. “It has never been explained to me,” the fan wrote. “I still wonder about it.”

The 30-year-old came back claiming he’s never got the recognition he deserves from the younger generation of pop musicians. “I paved the way. These kids have never paid me homage.”

“Listen man,” he added, “I can’t sit here and just not say anything to that. I’ve been in this industry before he was born.”

Despite being called out by Carter numerous times in the past, Bieber, 24, replied with nothing but support, admitting he was always a fan.

He came back with what some fans are speculating to be a sarcastic prod at his relevancy. “Aaron Carter, I had your album when I was little,” Bieber wrote.

“I bumped the song Aaron’s Party, I was like 7,” he added. “If you need a hype man, I got you.”

Carter didn’t see it as a joke and showed his gratitude towards Bieber.

He proceeded to gush over the Purpose singer, revealing that he was an inspiration for his latest album, Love (2017). Carter even admitted to lining up for one of his movie screenings.

“All love over here, Aaron. You got my support!” Bieber replied.

Many fans are convinced their tweets weren’t entirely genuine, given the pair’s history. Though it seems as though Bieber has no interest in partaking in any feuds.

In the past, Carter has called him out with passive-aggressive comments about “copying his style.” Bieber never addressed these comments.

As a result, some decided to hurl abusive comments towards Carter, claiming that he was either jealous or just trying to start a fight.

“Who the heck is Aaron?” asked a fan.

“Brave of Aaron Carter to assume he’s the original Justin Bieber when Jesse McCartney exists,” added another.

They pulled no punches.

Remember, Beliebers never forget.

As of this writing, the Carter/Bieber beef seems to have officially subsided.

The newly-wed is now busy with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, while Carter prepares for a string of U.S. concerts early next year.

