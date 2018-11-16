Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg unite in unlikely karaoke session

Kanye West sparked yet another online viral sensation on Wednesday night after posting a picture of him and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg together at what appears to be a bar. According to West, the pair engaged in a karaoke session.

After denouncing his political forwardness, West decided to step away from world issues to focus entirely on his creative efforts. This appears to be a step in the right direction for the rapper as he continues to work toward finishing his highly anticipated album — which is supposedly entitled Yandhi.

Maybe it helped a 34-year-old Zuckerberg unwind, too, following a long year of scrutiny and criticism regarding Facebook’s exploitation of user data.

West, 41, posted a blurry image to Twitter of the two entrepreneurs sharing smiles with friends and wielding microphones.

“We sang Backstreet Boys’, I Want it that Way,” he wrote.

It’s possible the two got together to celebrate the long-awaited return of the infamous boy band.

The image went viral after being made public to West’s following of more than 28 million.

Fans loved the idea, but demanded video evidence of the unlikely duet.

“Zuck and Kanye are hanging out now,” one user wrote. “Singing karaoke while the world burns down around their rich heads,” they added.

The karaoke was speculated to have taken place in a Japanese karaoke bar in San Francisco named YamaSho.

Multiple fans familiar with the location tweeted out in shock.

As of this writing, no video evidence of the power duo’s karaoke session has surfaced.

