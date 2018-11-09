Backstreet Boys announce ‘DNA’ tour and album, with 7 Canadian dates

Backstreet’s back? All right!

The Backstreet Boys (BSB) revealed their plans for an extensive world tour on Friday morning. The summer trek will take them all across North American for 43 stadium-sized shows, seven of which will take place in Canada. It will be their first tour of this calibre in almost two decades.

The massive run will be to promote their upcoming album, DNA, which was announced only hours prior. It will be their first studio album in more then six years, following A World Like This (2013).

Not only did the five-piece announce a gigantic world tour, they also dropped the sophomore single from DNA. It’s called Chances and it came along with a video that somehow successfully romanticizes public transit.

In an interview with USA Today, AJ McLean described the meaning of the song:

“You could literally miss your train and happen to lock eyes with this person, and just lose yourself in that moment and go to whatever lengths to actually be with that person,” he said.

Chances is now available to stream worldwide.

DNA will be the boy band’s tenth studio album. It will be released under RCA Records on Jan. 25, 2019.

The DNA tour will commence on July 12 in Washington and conclude in Newark on Sept. 15.

Each concert ticket purchased will include a CD copy of DNA.

Along the way BSB will stop in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C. for seven Canadian shows.

Now may be a good time to dust off those old Backstreet Boys magazines, because after more than a half-decade, the lads are back in full form.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. They are available through the BSB website.

Members of the Backstreet Boys fan club, will gain early access to an exclusive presale taking place on Nov 10. at 10 a.m.

DNA 2019 North American tour

** Canadian shows are bolded **

July 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 14 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

July 17 – Toronto, Ont. @ @ Scotiabank Arena

July 20 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 22 – Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

July 24 – Calgary, Atla. @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

July 25 – Edmonton, Atla. @ Rogers Place

July 27 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 29 – Seattle, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

July 30 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 1 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

Aug. 4 – San Jose, Calif @ SAP Center

Aug. 5 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Aug. 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Aug. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Aug. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Aug. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 18 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 23 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Aug. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 27 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

Aug. 28 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Aug. 30 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31 – Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 1 – Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 3 – Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome Convention Center

Sept. 4 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena

Sept. 6 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 8 – Omaha, Nebr. @ CHI Health Center

Sept. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 13 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 15 – Newark, N.J @ Prudential Center

