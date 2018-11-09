Backstreet Boys announce ‘DNA’ tour and album, with 7 Canadian dates

Backstreet’s back? All right!
The Backstreet Boys (BSB) revealed their plans for an extensive world tour on Friday morning. The summer trek will take them all across North American for 43 stadium-sized shows, seven of which will take place in Canada. It will be their first tour of this calibre in almost two decades.
The massive run will be to promote their upcoming album, DNA, which was announced only hours prior. It will be their first studio album in more then six years, following A World Like This (2013).
Not only did the five-piece announce a gigantic world tour, they also dropped the sophomore single from DNA. It’s called Chances and it came along with a video that somehow successfully romanticizes public transit.
In an interview with USA Today, AJ McLean described the meaning of the song:
“You could literally miss your train and happen to lock eyes with this person, and just lose yourself in that moment and go to whatever lengths to actually be with that person,” he said.
Chances is now available to stream worldwide.
DNA will be the boy band’s tenth studio album. It will be released under RCA Records on Jan. 25, 2019.
The DNA tour will commence on July 12 in Washington and conclude in Newark on Sept. 15.
Each concert ticket purchased will include a CD copy of DNA.
Along the way BSB will stop in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C. for seven Canadian shows.
Now may be a good time to dust off those old Backstreet Boys magazines, because after more than a half-decade, the lads are back in full form.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. They are available through the BSB website.
Members of the Backstreet Boys fan club, will gain early access to an exclusive presale taking place on Nov 10. at 10 a.m.
** Canadian shows are bolded **
July 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 14 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
July 17 – Toronto, Ont. @ @ Scotiabank Arena
July 20 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 22 – Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
July 24 – Calgary, Atla. @ ScotiaBank Saddledome
July 25 – Edmonton, Atla. @ Rogers Place
July 27 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 29 – Seattle, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
July 30 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 1 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
Aug. 4 – San Jose, Calif @ SAP Center
Aug. 5 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Aug. 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Aug. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Aug. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Aug. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 18 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 23 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Aug. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
Aug. 28 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Aug. 30 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31 – Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 1 – Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 3 – Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome Convention Center
Sept. 4 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena
Sept. 6 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Sept. 8 – Omaha, Nebr. @ CHI Health Center
Sept. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 13 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 15 – Newark, N.J @ Prudential Center
