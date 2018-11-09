Michael Bublé announces 2019 tour, with 9 Canadian dates
Michael Bublé announced a tour on Thursday morning, including a string of Canadian dates in the spring and summer of 2019.
The soon-to-be world tour is to celebrate the release of his upcoming comeback album, Love (stylized as a heart emoji). The American tour will commence on Feb. 13 in Tampa and conclude, after 27 shows, in Tacoma, Washington, on April 6.
Bublé then kicks off a 9-date Canadian tour at home starting in Vancouver and hitting a number of provinces along the way. Aug. 3 marks the end of the North American run, in Quebec.
The Feeling Good singer had promised that he would soon announce worldwide tour dates.
Fans were also surprised by Bublé releasing his album’s third single, Such a Night, revealed on Twitter only an hour after his tour announcement.
Dedicated Bublé listeners were very impressed.
The 43-year-old is offering VIP packages for the die-hard fans. Each package will include access to a private lounge, a guided backstage tour, a signed poster, pre-show reception and an exclusive photo opp on stage.
Each ticket will include a digital or physical CD copy of Love, which will be released by Reprise Records on Nov. 16.
It will be Bublé’s 10th studio album and it is now available for pre-order on the official Michael Bublé website.
Bublé avoided the spotlight for a couple of years after touring his last album. He opted to spend time with his family as his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer. He maximized on his family time and ensured he was there for his son throughout treatment.
After a tough battle, Noah went into remission last April.
The Canadian crooner decided to return to the stage back in July, in the wake of the recording of a follow-up to 2016’s Nobody But Me.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. They are available through his website.
Members of the Michael Bublé fan club, Bungalow-B, will gain early access to an exclusive presale taking place on Nov 13. at 10 a.m.
Love 2019 tour dates:
** Canadian shows are bolded **
Feb. 13 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena
Feb. 15 – Sunrise, Fla. – BB&T Center
Feb. 16 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center
Feb. 17 – Duluth, Ga. – Infinite Energy Center
Feb. 19 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Feb. 20 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Feb. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 23 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center
Feb. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 26 – Worcester, Mass. – DCU Center
Feb. 27 – Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center
March 1 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
March 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Allstate Arena
March 18 – St. Paul, Minn. – XCEL Energy Center
March 20 – Kansas City, Mo. – Sprint Center
March 22 – St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center
March 23 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 25 – Dallas, Tex. – American Airlines Center
March 26 – Houston, Tex. – Toyota Center
March 27 – San Antonio, Tex. – AT&T Center
March 29 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
March 31 – San Diego, Calif. – Valley View Casino Center
April 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Staples Center
April 3 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena
April 5 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
April 6 – Tacoma, Wash – Tacoma Dome
April 12 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena
April 15 – Edmonton, Alta. – Rogers Place
April 18 – Saskatoon, Sask. – SaskTel Centre
April 19 – Winnipeg, Man. – Bell MTS Place
July 26 – Toronto, Ont. – Scotiabank Arena
July 29 – London, Ont. – Budweiser Garden
July 30 – Ottawa, Ont. – Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 1 – Montreal, Que. – Bell Centre
Aug. 3 – Quebec, Que. – City Centre Videotron
