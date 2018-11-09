Michael Bublé announces 2019 tour, with 9 Canadian dates

Michael Bublé announced a tour on Thursday morning, including a string of Canadian dates in the spring and summer of 2019.

The soon-to-be world tour is to celebrate the release of his upcoming comeback album, Love (stylized as a heart emoji). The American tour will commence on Feb. 13 in Tampa and conclude, after 27 shows, in Tacoma, Washington, on April 6.

Bublé then kicks off a 9-date Canadian tour at home starting in Vancouver and hitting a number of provinces along the way. Aug. 3 marks the end of the North American run, in Quebec.

The Feeling Good singer had promised that he would soon announce worldwide tour dates.

@michaelbuble announced his tour dates for 2019. I can't wait to finally see him perform live! #MichaelBublé #michaelbubletour — Lu Bonilla (@blulu700) November 9, 2018

Fans were also surprised by Bublé releasing his album’s third single, Such a Night, revealed on Twitter only an hour after his tour announcement.

New music! “Such A Night” is out now! Pre-order Michael’s new album ❤️ and get that song plus “When I Fall In Love” and “Love You Anymore” instantly as well as an exclusive ornament! https://t.co/qAAdx6U0lA#MichaelBublé pic.twitter.com/bgAQj8V7Lu — Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) November 9, 2018

Dedicated Bublé listeners were very impressed.

"Such a Night" by @michaelbuble just gets me to dance the day away through work!!!! Can't wait for the album to release next week! — Gabriel Diaz (@gabediaz10) November 9, 2018

@michaelbuble’s new song ‘such a night’ is why I love Michael Bublé 🙌🏻❤️ — Shannon. (@love_shannon15) November 9, 2018

Such a Night by @michaelbuble giving me all the La La Land feels i LOVE IT SO MUCH — sara 🌹 (@softtinymila) November 9, 2018

The 43-year-old is offering VIP packages for the die-hard fans. Each package will include access to a private lounge, a guided backstage tour, a signed poster, pre-show reception and an exclusive photo opp on stage.

See Michael Bublé's 2019 Tour in Canada! Dates and locations for the Canadian Tour have been announced. More dates around the world will be announced soon. For ticket and VIP information, visit https://t.co/RJai2mj2v0.#MichaelBublé pic.twitter.com/57LaBf6ZLS — Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) November 8, 2018

Each ticket will include a digital or physical CD copy of Love, which will be released by Reprise Records on Nov. 16.

It will be Bublé’s 10th studio album and it is now available for pre-order on the official Michael Bublé website.

Bublé avoided the spotlight for a couple of years after touring his last album. He opted to spend time with his family as his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer. He maximized on his family time and ensured he was there for his son throughout treatment.

After a tough battle, Noah went into remission last April.

The Canadian crooner decided to return to the stage back in July, in the wake of the recording of a follow-up to 2016’s Nobody But Me.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. They are available through his website.

Members of the Michael Bublé fan club, Bungalow-B, will gain early access to an exclusive presale taking place on Nov 13. at 10 a.m.

Love 2019 tour dates:

** Canadian shows are bolded **

Feb. 13 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

Feb. 15 – Sunrise, Fla. – BB&T Center

Feb. 16 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center

Feb. 17 – Duluth, Ga. – Infinite Energy Center

Feb. 19 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Feb. 20 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Feb. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 23 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Feb. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 26 – Worcester, Mass. – DCU Center

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center

March 1 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

March 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Allstate Arena

March 18 – St. Paul, Minn. – XCEL Energy Center

March 20 – Kansas City, Mo. – Sprint Center

March 22 – St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center

March 23 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 25 – Dallas, Tex. – American Airlines Center

March 26 – Houston, Tex. – Toyota Center

March 27 – San Antonio, Tex. – AT&T Center

March 29 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

March 31 – San Diego, Calif. – Valley View Casino Center

April 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Staples Center

April 3 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena

April 5 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

April 6 – Tacoma, Wash – Tacoma Dome

April 12 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena

April 15 – Edmonton, Alta. – Rogers Place

April 18 – Saskatoon, Sask. – SaskTel Centre

April 19 – Winnipeg, Man. – Bell MTS Place

July 26 – Toronto, Ont. – Scotiabank Arena

July 29 – London, Ont. – Budweiser Garden

July 30 – Ottawa, Ont. – Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 1 – Montreal, Que. – Bell Centre

Aug. 3 – Quebec, Que. – City Centre Videotron