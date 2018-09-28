Michael Bublé returns with new music after 2-year absence

Michael Bublé is making a comeback this November with a brand new album entitled Love (stylized as a heart emoji). The lead single, When I Fall in Love, was released Thursday morning, accompanied by a melancholy music video.

After a very personal two-year absence and the possibility of an early retirement, the Canadian crooner decided to return to the stage back in July, in the wake of the recording of a follow-up to 2016’s Nobody But Me.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé opens up about son’s battle with cancer: ‘My whole life changed’

Bublé, 43, avoided the spotlight for a couple of years after touring his last album. He opted to spend time with his family as his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer. He wanted to maximize on his family time and be there for Noah throughout treatment.

After a tough battle, Noah went into remission last April. Bublé’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, stated during a press conference in Buenos Aries:

“My son’s recovery is a long process, as you all know, and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

READ MORE: The Top 10 Canadian music albums

Upon his comeback, Bublé visited ET Canada for an intimate interview. He expressed how easy it was to drop everything in his life — including his career — for the well-being of his son.

Bublé and Lopilato just welcomed their third child (and first daughter), Vida, into the world.

About his return to the stage he admitted, “People can say it isn’t a comeback, but man, I was gone and I didn’t know if I would ever, ever come back.”

Following a daily streak of consecutive teaser tweets, Bublé dropped the debut music video from Love after a Facebook Live announcement.

“Everybody talks about how their latest record is the best one … And it should be. You should be proud and you should be excited about the very last thing you’ve done,” he said. “But I don’t wanna talk about it [Love]. I want you to talk about it,” he added.

❤️ Join Michael live on his Facebook and Instagram tomorrow at 6:05pm in London / 10:05am PT for a big announcement. pic.twitter.com/xWl7vIh18C — Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) September 26, 2018

He expressed his gratitude to his fans in the Facebook Live and shared how much it meant to him and his family. “For me, this [Love] is a small way of being able to thank you and tell you how much I love you.”

The music video for When I Fall in Love, dropped immediately after.

WATCH BELOW: Michael Bublé drinks scotch, ponders the meaning of love

READ MORE: Michael Buble, Michael J. Fox, Martin Short honoured by Governor General

While promoting the brand-new album, Bublé will enjoy time with his family before embarking on a small tour in the U.K. and Australia. There are no confirmed dates yet, but it’s expected he’ll hit the road with Love in 2019.

Love is the 10th studio album by Bublé. It will be released Nov. 16 under Reprise Records. You can pre-order it on the official Michael Bublé website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis