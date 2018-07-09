Michael Bublé opens up about son’s battle with cancer: ‘My whole life changed’

Two years after Canadian crooner Michael Bublé announced that he would be stepping away from the spotlight to focus on his son Noah’s cancer diagnosis and treatment, he’s back.

Bublé’s 4-year-old son has successfully undergone successful treatment, which officially ended in March 2017 and the singer was ready to hit the stage in Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with the dad-of-two just hours before he welcomed a crowd of 70,000 fans at his first concert in over three years.

“The perspective came on the first day,” the 42-year-old singer shared of his new outlook on life, adding, “the perspective came on Halloween, which was the day we got the diagnosis and it all came in one snap.”

Bublé continued, “My whole life changed and my perspective on life, my philosophical idea of what it’s all about and what matters, in one snap. And that’s a good thing, because I’m thankful for the grace, I’m thankful for the faith and I feel deeply connected to people.”

It wasn’t just the B.C.-born musician and his wife, actress Luisana Lopiloto, who decided to step away from their careers to focus solely on their family and Noah’s health. Bublé ’s entire family rallied around the couple and their children.

“My sisters took their kids out of school, they left their jobs… they left everything, came to be with us and then just stay with us,” he revealed. “I wish my boy never had to go through all the things he had to go through. My wife, our family, our friends but… I want other parents to know that there’s hope, even when there’s not. Somehow it’s going to be okay.”

“Coming back,” Bublé said of his return to the stage, “people can say it isn’t a comeback, but man, I was gone and I didn’t know if I would ever, ever come back.”

The things that seemed important before became so small: “It became clear that none of it was important, you know. And what had become important to me in many years was the wrong thing. Like hanging onto something… like how many records, like ‘what do you mean that’s not sold-out?””

And his return to the stage isn’t the only happy change coming for the Bublé family. Bublé and Lopiloto recently shared hey are expecting baby number three, a girl.

“Diapers are so different,” Bublé joked. “We’re so excited, you realize how blessed… we feel, how much it means to us. After everything, this is what happened to us, like man… it’s the best.”