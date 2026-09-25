It’s Dolly Parton Day: How fans are celebrating the country icon

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Pour yourself a cup of ambition! It’s officially Dolly Parton Day.

People across the world are dedicating Friday to honouring the late country icon as the day falls on Sept. 25 or 9/25, which is a nod to Parton’s hit song 9 to 5.

Parton died in Nashville, Tenn., last month at the age of 80 after a “brief battle with cancer,” according to her representatives.

2:41 Five cool Dolly Parton facts you probably didn’t know

California became the first state to officially declare Sept. 25 as the annual Dolly Parton Day.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed state bill SB 931 on Sunday, which recognizes Sept. 25 or 9/25 as a day to celebrate Parton.

“Dolly Parton sparkled on every stage she ever stood on, but her brightest sparkle was the literacy legacy she built through the Imagination Library,” state Sen. Shannon Grove, who co-authored the bill, said in a statement.

“The love Dolly gave so freely, rooted in her deep and openly shared faith, and the love the world returned to her, shows how deeply she was cherished by everyone. I thank Governor Newsom for signing SB 931 so that every September 25th, our state will remember the legend who put millions of books in the hands of our youngest readers and inspired the world on how to respect and love one another,” Grove added.

In Canada, the city of Calgary has declared 9/25 as Dolly Parton Day to honour the Jolene singer, who made it her mission to improve literacy through her Imagination Library book giveaway program.

“Dolly Parton is internationally recognized for her contributions to music and culture, as well as her lifelong commitment to kindness, generosity, literacy, and community. September 25, recognized as 9/25, celebrates her iconic 9 to 5 legacy and honours her enduring impact as a champion of literacy and community engagement,” Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas wrote.

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As part of the celebration, the Calgary Public Library Foundation, in partnership with Country 105, are celebrating Parton’s support for children’s literacy with a fundraising campaign.

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Country 105 is owned by Corus Entertainment, which is the parent company of Global News.

“My First Bookshelf at Calgary Public Library provides this program locally, in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Since its launch, the My First Bookshelf program has delivered more than 200,000 books to young readers in Calgary, impacting the lives of close to ten thousand local children and their families — and touching countless more through shared stories and learning experiences,” the Calgary Public Library foundation said.

“In celebration of Dolly Parton’s indelible legacy, all funds raised today in support of My First Bookshelf will be put toward removing the program’s waitlist, which will help more than 500 local children start receiving books every month and build a lifelong love of reading. We invite you to come together as a community to get these kids into My First Bookshelf,” the organization added.

The fundraiser had raised more than $37,000 of its $40,000 goal from more than 150 donations as of Friday afternoon.

2:03 Dolly Parton leaves local legacy through books

The city of Nashville, Tenn., where Parton has lived since she was 18, also designated Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day.

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Nashville will honour the late singer with pink lights, posters, give away stickers, buttons and bookmarks.

“Dolly Parton’s impact on Nashville will be felt for generations, through the music she has given us, the people she has helped and the example she continues to set,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement. “She has shown us that caring for a community means showing up for one another.”

Country artists Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood plan to donate all proceeds on Sept. 25 from their Nashville bar Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk to the Nashville Public Library and the Imagination Library in honour of Parton.

“Today is Dolly Day. Every single dollar goes to support childhood literacy through Dolly’s Imagination Library. Join us at Friends in Low Places as we remember Dolly Parton. As a nod to Dolly’s 9 to 5 we are spending 9/25 honoring her legacy and passion: every beer, every plate, every round, goes straight to supporting childhood literacy,” an Instagram post from the bar shared.

The bar also encouraged Parton fans to bring in any children’s books as they are collecting donations all day long.

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The city of Portland, Ore., also declared 9/25 as Dolly Parton Day.

“On 9/25, let’s celebrate Dolly the way she lived,” city council president Jamie Dunphy said. “Play music. Read a book with a child. Help a neighbor. Stand up for someone who needs it. Give something back. Whatever it is, let’s do it the Dolly way, with kindness, grace and a lot of joy!”

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines announced that it would hold a Parton-inspired karaoke Friday for travellers and employees.

In New Orleans, La., a marching group called Krewe of Dolly will lead a parade through the city’s French Quarter to honour Parton.

Over in San Francisco, Calif., organizers are planning a public event, called “Dolly Day,” featuring live music, vendors and “all-out glam in the heart of the city.”

The event is designed to be a celebration of life that will include “singing loud, dressing up, and being a little kinder than usual” in honour of Parton.

Attendees are encouraged to wear cowboy hats, sparkles, fringe and big hair.

—With files from The Associated Press