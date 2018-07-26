Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcome a baby girl

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have welcomed baby number three.

The singer’s rep released the following statement: “Michael and Luisana have a new daughter Vida Amber Betty Buble born yesterday in Vancouver 6-pounds, 1-ounce.”

The proud mom shared the happy news to her Instagram page on Thursday. “I thank God for making us this gift of life and joy,” she wrote alongside a photo of the new arrival’s tiny hand. “Because looking at her eyes is to look at the sky itself.”

READ MORE: Michael Bublé opens up about son’s battle with cancer: ‘My whole life changed’

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Michael Bublé

She added, “We love you to infinity and beyond.”

Lopilato also included the hashtag, “#OurPrincess.”

READ MORE: Michael Buble teases reunion with David Foster on new album

Buble confirmed their new addition would be a girl earlier this month when he chatted with Today FM, saying, “Everything’s good, and I’ve got my first little girl coming in about three weeks. I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming.”

The singer recently returned to the stage after taking two years off to look after his eldest son during his battle with cancer.

Vida joins big brothers Noah, 4, and Elias, 2.