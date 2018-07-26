Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcome a baby girl
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have welcomed baby number three.
The singer’s rep released the following statement: “Michael and Luisana have a new daughter Vida Amber Betty Buble born yesterday in Vancouver 6-pounds, 1-ounce.”
The proud mom shared the happy news to her Instagram page on Thursday. “I thank God for making us this gift of life and joy,” she wrote alongside a photo of the new arrival’s tiny hand. “Because looking at her eyes is to look at the sky itself.”
She added, “We love you to infinity and beyond.”
Lopilato also included the hashtag, “#OurPrincess.”
Cómo explicar que nos explota el corazón de amor? Que no nos alcanzan las horas del día para contemplarla. Le agradezco a Dios por hacernos este regalo de vida y alegría! Porque mirar sus ojos es mirar el cielo mismo! Te amamos hasta el infinito y más allá. Te esperábamos no solo para crecer como familia… nos diste luz, esperanza, en fin sos y serás nuestra Vida del alma!! #regalodedios #feliz #family #ourprincess
Buble confirmed their new addition would be a girl earlier this month when he chatted with Today FM, saying, “Everything’s good, and I’ve got my first little girl coming in about three weeks. I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming.”
The singer recently returned to the stage after taking two years off to look after his eldest son during his battle with cancer.
Vida joins big brothers Noah, 4, and Elias, 2.
