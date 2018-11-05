Muse announces ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour, with 3 Canadian dates

It’s simply Something Human to want more from the almighty Muse.

The electro-rock trio announced a world tour Monday in support of their upcoming album, Simulation Theory. Stops include three Canadian shows in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.

Simulation Theory is Muse’s eighth studio album. It’s scheduled for a worldwide Nov. 9 release.

WATCH BELOW: Muse’s Back to the Future-inspired music video for their latest single, Pressure

The announcement was revealed on the official Muse website, with more dates set to be announced.

More dates to be announced.https://t.co/wbw7R54kDS — muse (@muse) November 5, 2018

As of this writing, 38 shows across North America and Europe have been confirmed.

Frontman Matt Bellamy engaged in a short Q&A session following the reveal. He ensured the massive arena “world tour” would soon be fully mapped out across the globe.

Stay tuned, LA will be a part of the US tour, also NY and Chicago https://t.co/JV2WafU0mH — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) November 5, 2018

We are hoping to do a tour of Japan in September! More dates to come https://t.co/kUcLT4r2Tq — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) November 5, 2018

Mexico and South America dates will be in the autumn. Still working on venues etc. https://t.co/KklpxwFG7l — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) November 5, 2018

They will be available in the pre sale https://t.co/lG5tbvFgf8 — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) November 5, 2018

No, all parks and stadiums same show https://t.co/tdK0O9PWCs — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) November 5, 2018

Details for Muse’s most involved and in-depth tour revealed special packages available to their die-hard fans.

“The Simulation Theory world tour will feature an exciting new enhanced experience package that allows access to an exclusive mixed reality pre-show party, with three original virtual reality games inspired by tracks from Simulation Theory,” the official press release said.

“Packages include a premium concert ticket, show specific poster, interactive photo experience with props from the band’s latest videos and more.”

“We’re going to do the biggest tour and just blow people’s minds with stuff they’ve never seen before,” Bellamy said to NME.

Given Muse’s history of extravagant stage productions, he ensured fans that they’ve upped the ante this time around. “We’re going to come up with something that no one’s ever seen before,” he said.

“We’re always interested in the latest technology and what’s cutting edge, so we’re always thinking of the new thing that nobody’s ever used before in a concert.” He added, “We [already] found something and we’re going to use that.”

Those who pre-order Simulation Theory from Muse’s official wesbite will have access to the exclusive fan presale which takes place at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 13.

General public sale begins at noon on Nov. 16.

—

‘Simulation Theory’ 2019 world tour dates

Feb. 22 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Feb. 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

March 5 – San Diego, Calif. @ Valley View Casino Center

March 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

March 9 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

March 24 – Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

March 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

March 28 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 30 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

March 31 – Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

April 2 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

April 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

April 7 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

April 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Letiste Letnany

May 28 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

May 29 – Graz, Austria @ Stadthalle Graz

June 1 – London, U.K. @ London Stadium

June 8 – Manchester, U.K. @ Etihad Stadium

June 12 – Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga

June 15 – Moscow, Russia @ Luzhniki Stadium

June 18 – Helsinki, Finland @ Suvilahti Open Air

June 22 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

June 29 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadion

June 30 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Festival

July 3 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

July 6 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 9 – Marseille, France @ Stade Orange Velodrom

July 12 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

July 16 – Bordeaux, France @ Matmut Atlantique

July 20 – Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

July 24 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

July 26 – Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano

