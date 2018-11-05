Muse announces ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour, with 3 Canadian dates
It’s simply Something Human to want more from the almighty Muse.
The electro-rock trio announced a world tour Monday in support of their upcoming album, Simulation Theory. Stops include three Canadian shows in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.
Simulation Theory is Muse’s eighth studio album. It’s scheduled for a worldwide Nov. 9 release.
The announcement was revealed on the official Muse website, with more dates set to be announced.
As of this writing, 38 shows across North America and Europe have been confirmed.
Frontman Matt Bellamy engaged in a short Q&A session following the reveal. He ensured the massive arena “world tour” would soon be fully mapped out across the globe.
Details for Muse’s most involved and in-depth tour revealed special packages available to their die-hard fans.
“The Simulation Theory world tour will feature an exciting new enhanced experience package that allows access to an exclusive mixed reality pre-show party, with three original virtual reality games inspired by tracks from Simulation Theory,” the official press release said.
“Packages include a premium concert ticket, show specific poster, interactive photo experience with props from the band’s latest videos and more.”
“We’re going to do the biggest tour and just blow people’s minds with stuff they’ve never seen before,” Bellamy said to NME.
Given Muse’s history of extravagant stage productions, he ensured fans that they’ve upped the ante this time around. “We’re going to come up with something that no one’s ever seen before,” he said.
“We’re always interested in the latest technology and what’s cutting edge, so we’re always thinking of the new thing that nobody’s ever used before in a concert.” He added, “We [already] found something and we’re going to use that.”
Those who pre-order Simulation Theory from Muse’s official wesbite will have access to the exclusive fan presale which takes place at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 13.
General public sale begins at noon on Nov. 16.
—
‘Simulation Theory’ 2019 world tour dates
Feb. 22 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Feb. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Feb. 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
March 5 – San Diego, Calif. @ Valley View Casino Center
March 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 9 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
March 24 – Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
March 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
March 28 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
March 30 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
March 31 – Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
April 2 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
April 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
April 7 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
April 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
May 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Letiste Letnany
May 28 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena
May 29 – Graz, Austria @ Stadthalle Graz
June 1 – London, U.K. @ London Stadium
June 8 – Manchester, U.K. @ Etihad Stadium
June 12 – Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga
June 15 – Moscow, Russia @ Luzhniki Stadium
June 18 – Helsinki, Finland @ Suvilahti Open Air
June 22 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark
June 29 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadion
June 30 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Festival
July 3 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
July 6 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
July 9 – Marseille, France @ Stade Orange Velodrom
July 12 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
July 16 – Bordeaux, France @ Matmut Atlantique
July 20 – Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico
July 24 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges
July 26 – Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano
