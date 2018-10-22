Entertainment
October 22, 2018 3:17 pm

Dave Grohl invites blind 10-year-old rocker on stage to play with Foo Fighters

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

WATCH: Dave Grohl lets blind fan play on 'La Dee Da'

A A

In times like these, it’s not uncommon for Dave Grohl to show his kind heart.

Over the weekend, the Foo Fighters hit St. Paul, Minnesota for a show as part of the Concrete & Gold tour. Frontman Grohl noticed a visually-impaired 10-year old boy in the front row and invited him onstage to enjoy the rest of the show with his parents.

The aspiring rocker, Owen Anderson, even helped the band on one of their new tracks, La Dee Da. Grohl sat with him at the side of the stage to let him rock out on his Gibson guitar.

Dave Grohl performs during a Foo Fighters show at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on March 7, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images

READ MORE: Rare ’90s cassette unearthed featuring Jack White covering Blondie

An attendee, Matthew Vinge, tweeted several videos throughout the gig, one of which included Grohl stopping the song to invite Anderson onstage so he could sing him a song.

“This is a family occasion! Bring him up on the side. I’m gonna sing a song to him. It sounds like this,” he said before breaking out into smash hit, The Sky is a Neighborhood.

The tweet claimed that Anderson was “exhausted,” but a music director for a Minneapolis radio station, Christy Taylor, shot this down based on her own perspective:

“I was at the [Foo Fighters’] show in St. Paul. The kid had a red & white cane & had to be carried on stage. It seemed like he was blind, which is why Dave brought his guitar over to him to touch.”

The boy’s mother, Stacy Anderson, confirmed this in a Facebook comment. “Owen has a pretty huge story and has been through so much in his life already, we are just trying to give him the best life we can.” She revealed,

“Owen is in fact blind, he also has Autism, Crohn’s Disease and developmental disabilities. He was definitely not tired, we take turns holding him up so he can dance. Dave Grohl and all of the crew were incredibly kind to our family.”

(L-R) Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, pose in the winners room during The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on Feb. 21, 2018 in London, England.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Story continues below

READ MORE: Foo Fighters invite 10-year old onstage to play Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

It’s been an eventful month for the 49-year old, and this isn’t the first time he’s has inspired the future generation of rock n’ roll.

Only a week prior, Grohl invited superfan, Collier Cash Rule, to take the stage with the Foo Fighters in Kansas City. The boy became a viral sensation after rocking out to some Metallica songs with the band, and didn’t leave empty-handed, either, as Grohl was kind enough to gift him his legendary Gibson guitar.

Rule’s night in the spotlight didn’t end there. The wholesome young rocker launched a GoFundMe campaign for one of his ailing friends, Bo, who suffers from multiple rare diseases.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the Festival d’été de Québec on July 9, 2018 in Quebec City, Que.

Barry Brecheisen / WireImage

LISTEN: Now that cannabis is legal, here’s how to clear the air and talk to your kids about it, courtesy of Family Matters. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Along with temporarily reuniting Nirvana and playing guitar with his daughter Violet for a showcase, the Everlong singer surprised Metallica fans with bandmate Taylor Hawkins backstage at their Milwaukee show last Tuesday.

READ MORE: 10-year-old who rocked onstage with Foo Fighters launches fundraiser for ailing friend

Although he’s been warming our hearts all year, Grohl revealed he’s ready “to take a break”on Billboard’s Chart Beat podcast in early October. Luckily for us, Foo Fighters’ breaks don’t always last long.

The guys are now concluding the Concrete & Gold album tour. Their two previously postponed Canadian shows have been rescheduled for late October. You can find tickets on the official Foo Fighters website.

Canadian Concrete & Gold tour dates:

Oct. 22 – Edmonton, Atla. @ Rogers Place
Oct. 23 – Calgary, Atla. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Foo Fighters onstage at The BRIT Awards 2018, held at The O2 Arena on Feb. 21, 2018 in London, England.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chris Shiflett
Concrete & Gold
Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl kid
Dave Grohl legend
entertainment
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters kid
Foo Fighters Minnesota
Foo Fighters St. Paul
Music
Nate Mendel
Owen Anderson
Pat Smear
Rami Jaffee
Taylor Hawkins

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News