Dave Grohl invites blind 10-year-old rocker on stage to play with Foo Fighters

In times like these, it’s not uncommon for Dave Grohl to show his kind heart.

Over the weekend, the Foo Fighters hit St. Paul, Minnesota for a show as part of the Concrete & Gold tour. Frontman Grohl noticed a visually-impaired 10-year old boy in the front row and invited him onstage to enjoy the rest of the show with his parents.

The aspiring rocker, Owen Anderson, even helped the band on one of their new tracks, La Dee Da. Grohl sat with him at the side of the stage to let him rock out on his Gibson guitar.

READ MORE: Rare ’90s cassette unearthed featuring Jack White covering Blondie

An attendee, Matthew Vinge, tweeted several videos throughout the gig, one of which included Grohl stopping the song to invite Anderson onstage so he could sing him a song.

“This is a family occasion! Bring him up on the side. I’m gonna sing a song to him. It sounds like this,” he said before breaking out into smash hit, The Sky is a Neighborhood.

Dave stops song when he spots an exhausted child in the front with his dad and he offers them a seat on the stage. #FooFighters #MyXEC @foofighters pic.twitter.com/QMMw10MOSG — Matthew Vinge (@mvinge) October 19, 2018

The tweet claimed that Anderson was “exhausted,” but a music director for a Minneapolis radio station, Christy Taylor, shot this down based on her own perspective:

“I was at the [Foo Fighters’] show in St. Paul. The kid had a red & white cane & had to be carried on stage. It seemed like he was blind, which is why Dave brought his guitar over to him to touch.”

For what it's worth- I'm fairly certain people don't have the facts right in this @foofighters story. I was at the show in St. Paul. The kid had a red & white cane & had to be carried on stage. It seemed like he was blind, which is why Dave brought his guitar over to him to touch https://t.co/9cG3LADzWW — Christy Tornado Taylor (@christy_taylor) October 20, 2018

The boy’s mother, Stacy Anderson, confirmed this in a Facebook comment. “Owen has a pretty huge story and has been through so much in his life already, we are just trying to give him the best life we can.” She revealed,

“Owen is in fact blind, he also has Autism, Crohn’s Disease and developmental disabilities. He was definitely not tired, we take turns holding him up so he can dance. Dave Grohl and all of the crew were incredibly kind to our family.”

READ MORE: Foo Fighters invite 10-year old onstage to play Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

It’s been an eventful month for the 49-year old, and this isn’t the first time he’s has inspired the future generation of rock n’ roll.

Only a week prior, Grohl invited superfan, Collier Cash Rule, to take the stage with the Foo Fighters in Kansas City. The boy became a viral sensation after rocking out to some Metallica songs with the band, and didn’t leave empty-handed, either, as Grohl was kind enough to gift him his legendary Gibson guitar.

Rule’s night in the spotlight didn’t end there. The wholesome young rocker launched a GoFundMe campaign for one of his ailing friends, Bo, who suffers from multiple rare diseases.

LISTEN: Now that cannabis is legal, here’s how to clear the air and talk to your kids about it, courtesy of Family Matters. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.



Along with temporarily reuniting Nirvana and playing guitar with his daughter Violet for a showcase, the Everlong singer surprised Metallica fans with bandmate Taylor Hawkins backstage at their Milwaukee show last Tuesday.

READ MORE: 10-year-old who rocked onstage with Foo Fighters launches fundraiser for ailing friend

Although he’s been warming our hearts all year, Grohl revealed he’s ready “to take a break”on Billboard’s Chart Beat podcast in early October. Luckily for us, Foo Fighters’ breaks don’t always last long.

The guys are now concluding the Concrete & Gold album tour. Their two previously postponed Canadian shows have been rescheduled for late October. You can find tickets on the official Foo Fighters website.

Canadian Concrete & Gold tour dates:

Oct. 22 – Edmonton, Atla. @ Rogers Place

Oct. 23 – Calgary, Atla. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis