10-year-old who rocked onstage with Foo Fighters launches fundraiser for ailing friend

There goes our hero.

Ten-year-old Collier Cash Rule, who took the stage with Foo Fighters in Kansas last Friday, became a viral sensation after rocking out to some Metallica songs with Dave Grohl and co.

He didn’t leave empty-handed either, as Grohl was kind enough to gift him his legendary Gibson guitar.

Rule’s night in the spotlight didn’t end there. The wholesome young rocker launched a GoFundMe campaign last Sunday for one of his ailing friends, Bo, who’s currently suffering from multiple diseases.

Rule used his rise to online stardom to call out for help in an effort to raise money for one of his best friends.

“I’ve gotten a ton of followers in the last 24 hours. I was doing a lemonade stand for my friend, Bo. But I think we can work together set up a virtual lemonade stand. This is where you come in rock n’ roll people. Are you with me?” he asked.

He set a goal of US$10,000 goal to help Bo’s family pay for his medical needs. It was surpassed in only 4 days and continues to grow.

Rule shared the details of Bo’s health issues, revealing that his friend has chronic lung disease, rheumatoid arthritis and a growth hormone deficient.

“If each one of you gives $1, we can help with all of his medical needs. If each of you donate $20, we can change his life,” wrote Rule.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether the Foo Fighters have seen Rule’s fundraiser, but the Seattle-based rockers did a service by bringing the world’s attention to the talented Metallica-lover.

The Everlong rockers are finishing its Concrete & Gold album tour and were recently spotted backstage at a Metallica show in Milwaukee. It’s possible the two hard rock giants could be in touch with Rule.

Donations for Rule’s GoFundMe are still being accepted.

“Please help me to raise funds to help [Bo’s] family with all of his ongoing medical needs. We can do this! #rocknrollcansavetheday,” he wrote.

Foo Fighters will return to Canada for two final shows on this tour. You can get tickets on their official website.

Canadian Concrete & Gold tour dates:

Oct. 22 – Edmonton, Atla. @ Rogers Place

Oct. 23 – Calgary, Atla. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

