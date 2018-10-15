Foo Fighters invite 10-year old onstage to play Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Foo Fighters‘ frontman Dave Grohl, may have inspired the world’s next rock n’ roll star over the weekend. He invited 10-year-old Collier Cash Rule onstage at the Foo’s massive stadium show Friday night in Kansas City after Grohl discovered that Rule was an aspiring guitarist.

When asked which songs he knows, Rule confidently replied, “I know a lot of Metallica songs.”

Hinting at a little jam session, Grohl asked if he wanted to play one. “Hit ’em with it, Collier,” he said as they broke out into the 1991 classic, Enter Sandman.

WATCH BELOW: Foo Fighters and 10-year old Collier jam out a few Metallica classics

READ MORE: Weezer announces long-awaited ‘Black’ album, releases first single

The aspiring rock star gave Grohl a run for his money when he said he could play one of Metallica’s lesser-known tracks, Welcome Home (Sanitarium).

The Learn to Fly singer got down to his knees in total awe and admitted to the Sprint Center audience, “He already knows more than we do. We don’t even f**king know that one.”

“I tell you what, I know Ed Sheeran is playing down the street tonight, but he ain’t got nothing on Collier right now.”

Before proving his title as a rock legend, Grohl requested, “All right Collier, give us one more Metallica song before you go. I mean, no pressure.” The boy was joined by drummer, Taylor Hawkins, for a short rendition of Wherever I May Roam.

READ MORE: Amy Winehouse hologram tour set for 2019

“You wanna keep that?” he asked as he pointed to his Gibson guitar. “The tour’s almost over, I might as well give him my f**king guitar.” He handed Rule his guitar and sent him back over to his seat with his mom.

“If I see that s**t on eBay next week, I’m gonna find you. I will find you, Collier!”

Foo Fighters are now finishing up the North American leg of the Concrete & Gold album tour. Their two previously postponed Canadian shows have been rescheduled for late October. You can find tickets on the official Foo Fighters website.

Canadian Concrete & Gold tour dates:

Oct. 22 – Edmonton, Atla. @ Rogers Place

Oct. 23 – Calgary, Atla. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis