Amy Winehouse hologram tour set for 2019

Base Hologram has partnered with The Winehouse Estate to celebrate the musical legacy of soul legend, Amy Winehouse. It was revealed Thursday evening that they will be taking an Amy Winehouse hologram around the globe for a world tour next fall.

Proceeds from the tour will go towards The Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity founded in her honour shortly after her death. The foundation works to deter disadvantaged adolescents from alcohol and drug abuse, as well as help them reach their full potential by providing support and subsequent advice.

The tour was announced at the annual Amy Winehouse Foundation gala in London by her father, Mitch Winehouse, and the CEO of production at Base Hologram, Marty Tudor.

“We felt ready to bring Amy’s incredible talent back to the spotlight [and] give her fans a chance to experience her music again. This is a wonderful way to bring focus back to her musical legacy, as well as raising funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation,” said Winehouse.

The Winehouse hologram concert isn’t the first produced by the L.A.-based hologram company. They launched the North American In Dreams tour on Oct. 1, featuring a hologram of the legendary rock n’ rollin’ Roy Orbison.

They are set to follow up with a Maria Callas hologram tour this November, entitled Callas in Concert.

WATCH BELOW: Base Hologram’s highly successful hologram tour of Pretty Woman singer, Roy Orbison

Tudor expressed his excitement for the upcoming Winehouse tour in the official press release: “Amy was an extraordinary individual who had an unbelievable passion for both her music and her fans. This tour will tap into that devotion and remind people of her amazing voice and all of her contributions to the world of music.”

Brian Becker, founder and CEO of Base Entertainment, said, “Amy was a powerhouse in every sense of the word. She played by her own rules, pioneered her own sense of style of music and because of that we know she is the perfect person to headline this type of project.”

This has sparked a wildfire of controversy across the board. While some younger fans — who never had the chance to see her perform — are ecstatic about the tour, old-school fans find it distasteful. Some claimed Winehouse was criticized more for her addiction problem than celebrated for her music.

Many are appalled with Winehouse’s father for “exploiting her legacy.” They have criticized him and accused him of only “being in it for the money.”

This Amy Winehouse hologram tour is a terrible idea. Didn't y'all exploit that woman enough when she was alive? — Darianna Spooky (@Da_mal_) October 12, 2018

Amy Winehouse’s estate is literally doing everything they can to disrespect her legacy postmortem I thought the Funko Pop figure was bad but this is pretty terrible https://t.co/AoIFNGDLJR — cam, but a goblin (@camofbeans) October 11, 2018

Amy Winehouse hologram tour divides fans into those that think it’s crass and exploitative and those that think it’s REALLY crass and exploitative. — Daniel Green (@DanGreen1986) October 12, 2018

The idea of Amy Winehouse touring as a hologram is disturbing. I love her so much too, but she passed away 7 years ago. Why not commemorate her by having living artists sing her music? Get live music to remember a legend, not a hologram. — Rhianna Jade (@lalunarhyan) October 12, 2018

amy winehouse hologram tour….im logging off now — kiho (@monotrees) October 12, 2018

Winehouse passed away on July 23, 2011, due to accidental alcohol poisoning. She had a long history of substance abuse.

She released only two studio albums, Frank (2003) and Back to Black (2006). They featured Winehouse classics, Rehab and Love is a Losing Game, among many others. Her music earned her massive success worldwide. She won an abundance of awards, including five Grammys and a Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist.

No official tour dates have been announced for the upcoming Winehouse hologram tour, however, it’s expected it will commence in late 2019.

Additional information will be available in the coming months on the Base Hologram website.

