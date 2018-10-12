Entertainment
October 12, 2018 11:52 am

Lindsey Buckingham sues Fleetwood Mac over dismissal from band

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

(L-R) Honourees Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honouring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 26, 2018 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Following his dismissal from the band, ex-Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, John McVie and Christine McVie.

The suit was specifically filed for “breach of oral contract, breach of fiduciary duty and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.”

He claimed that he’s still interested in touring with the band, otherwise he wants his share of the tour revenues — which was estimated by Live Nation to be more than US$12 million per band member.

Stevie Nicks, John McVie and Lindsey Buckingham at MusiCares Person of the Year honouring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall, Jan. 26, 2018, in New York City.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

Buckingham said he wanted to tour, promoting his new solo album, before hitting the road for 55 shows with Fleetwood Mac. He exercised the right to veto any major band decisions. He asked to postpone the Fleetwood Mac tour until November, but the rest of the band disagreed, so he reluctantly accepted and delayed his solo project. The 69-year old tried to compromise by suggesting his tour with his solo band during days off.

Files from Hollywood Reporter shared details from the suit. Buckingham’s lawyer Barry Mallen revealed:

“During the entire time Buckingham has been a member of Fleetwood Mac, the band has conducted itself as a partnership with each of the participating members having veto rights over decision-making and an equal share of the proceeds earned by Fleetwood Mac.”

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham from Fleetwood Mac perform the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 14, 2015 in Newport, Isle of Wight.

Rob Ball / WireImage

Buckingham was booted from Fleetwood Mac only two days after their MusiCares performance back in January. (They were being honoured as MusiCare’s Person of the Year in New York City.) He received a call with the bad news from the band’s manager, Irving Azoff, and he allegedly said, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.”

Following reported arguments, Nicks also claimed he smirked during her acceptance speech at MusiCares.

Nicks reportedly gave the band an ultimatum: either he was out or she was. From that point on, Buckingham was cut out. He tried to reach out to his bandmates via calls and email but says he received no answers.

(L-R) The new lineup of Fleetwood Mac: John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and Neil Finn.

Tara Ziemba / FilmMagic

Buckingham was replaced by Tom Petty’s Heartbreaker, Mike Campbell, and Neil Finn of Crowded House. They will share guitar duties, while Finn now acts as the replacement co-vocalist to sing alongside Nicks.

The suit alleges, “Absent a written partnership agreement, no partner in Fleetwood Mac may be terminated from the partnership without cause.”

In an interview with Pitchfork, Buckingham admitted, “I remain deeply surprised and saddened [that Fleetwood Mac chose to tour without me] … this decision ends the beautiful 43-year legacy we built together.”

Fans are not happy with the handling of the situation. To make matters worse, some are appalled by the band’s new sound.

WATCH BELOW: The new rendition of Fleetwood Mac performs The Chain on Ellen.

As of this writing, there has been no word from the rest of the band or their publicists regarding the lawsuit.

The five-piece comprised the most famous Rumours-era lineup of the band and were all set to tour together through 2019. The An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour commenced without Buckingham on Oct. 3 in Tulsa.

Fleetwood Mac will carry on with their North American tour until May. They are scheduled for five Canadian shows in November. Tickets are available via the official Fleetwood Mac website.

Fleetwood Mac 2018 Canadian tour Dates

Nov. 3 – Ottawa, Ont., @ Canada Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 5 – Toronto, Ont., @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 10 – Edmonton, Alta., @ Canada Rogers Place
Nov. 12 – Calgary, Alta., @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 14 – Vancouver, B.C., @ Rogers Arena

