Mariah Carey accused of lip-syncing during American Music Awards

Mariah Carey took the stage at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Tuesday night for the first time since 2008 to sing her new single, With You.

The 48-year-old singer wore a dress with a massive train from which a dozen shirtless male dancers emerged from underneath.

Carey’s performance was met with immense applause but many people on social media were questioning whether she was singing or lip-syncing.

I’m not gonna disrespect or negate the accomplishments of Mariah Carey, but sis…who we fooling? pic.twitter.com/UTPq6b9jEK — Jeremy Richardson (@JTDshoots) October 10, 2018

Mariah Carey unveiling men hidden under her dress while using the SAT word "trepidation" is a mood. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/33CsGR42O8 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) October 10, 2018

Just so we are clear Mariah Carey Is Lip Singing #AMAs pic.twitter.com/zXVeNaNHKz — Beverly Hope (@ALEJANDRODa_Gr8) October 10, 2018

Mariah Carey, still lip syncing like a pro #AMAs⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/Um5O4FGExY — Samantha Michelle (@sbazzini8) October 10, 2018

Mariah performed? Did she walk or are they still carrying around by her elbows and dropping her off at different places on the stage? — Aretha's Casket Pumps (@Nothinbuttreble) October 10, 2018

#MariahCarey, stop kidding yourself. We all know you're not singing. You've proven more than once you don't know your own song lyrics. #lipsync #AMAs — Luci Hahn (@LuciHahn) October 10, 2018

It’s 2018 and people are still mad at Mariah lip syncing… gurl please!! pic.twitter.com/uHg2lLwrYw — Darlan Bitencourt 1️⃣3️⃣ (@DarlanBtencourt) October 10, 2018

In 2016, the All I Want For Christmas is You singer suffered a major technical malfunction onstage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Carey’s mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks. Telling the crowd jammed into Times Square in New York City that there had not been a sound check for her hit song Emotions, she lamented that “we’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is.”

“Let the audience sing,” she decided as she paced the stage. “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she said, adding her own sarcastic review of the performance. “That was … amazing.”

The next song, We Belong Together, went no better. At times, she lowered the microphone from her mouth and the music, vocals and all, kept playing, making it clear she was lip-synching.

Carey cut her performance short and later tweeted about the night, starting with a brief profanity, throwing in a couple of sad emojis and concluding with, “Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Carey has not addressed the AMAs lip-syncing accusations as of this writing.

