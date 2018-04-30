Mariah Carey announces new Las Vegas residency ‘The Butterfly Returns’

Mariah Carey will be returning to Las Vegas for her fourth concert residency, “The Butterfly Returns.”

The Heartbreaker singer announced on Monday that she will be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a new residency in July and extending through September.

The Colosseum was home to Carey’s previous Vegas show, “Mariah #1 to Infinity,” which lasted from 2015-2017.

I’m thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace​ with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th! Fan Club presale starts Tue 5/1 before the public on sale this Friday at 10am PT! For tickets & all dates visit https://t.co/OHpG7pZ7iY! ❤ 🦋 pic.twitter.com/n0Xv3lXSK3 Story continues below — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 30, 2018

The announcement of Carey’s new residency comes after she revealed for the first time that she has struggled with bipolar II disorder.

In an interview with People, she said she finally sought treatment after “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through.”

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she said. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

Carey has been teasing on social media that new music is on the way, with an album promised for later this year.

Pon de lab 🎙️🦋 pic.twitter.com/0yDcGv2V5V — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 29, 2018

Tickets for “The Butterfly Returns” go on sale this Friday.