Mariah Carey debuts sultry new song ‘GTFO’

“Elusive Chanteuse” Mariah Carey has just released her 63rd single, GTFO. The blunt break-up track — which is laced with vulgarity — was released early Thursday morning accompanied by a music video featuring a scantily clad Mimi, a seemingly endless glass of wine and an entire wardrobe’s worth of sexy lingerie outfits.

The lyrical contents suggest Carey’s new diss track is a direct message and possible threat to a past lover.

“Don’t tell me these lies when you’re bluffing/Go stay at your friend’s house or something/Don’t mean to be rude, but take your s**t and leave,” reads a passage from the song’s hook, a fierce and hostile message conveyed in a delicate manner. Her words are threatening, while her tone says otherwise.

Many believe GTFO to be about her ex-fiancée, James Parker, a wealthy Australian businessman and investor. The two separated in late 2016 for undisclosed reasons.

For one of the queens of breakup songs, this is not unusual content, but the NSFW approach of this song/video is something new for Carey. This modern R&B direction shows her in a brand new light in the wake of her fifteenth studio album.

The song was produced by Nineteen85, known for producing a majority of Drake‘s hit singles. GTFO reaches for a mellow-yet-atmospheric vibe by incorporating soft synth melodies and a subtly efficient click-beat.

Carey’s seductive bedroom performance blends elegantly with dark colour-palette, making it a perfect embodiment of the song’s true meaning.

Carey crafted a vague Twitter post Wednesday morning featuring her image covered by the abbreviation “GTFO” (get the f**k out.) The caption read “#GTFO 8am ET Tomorrow.” The song dropped 24 hours later and shot right to the top of the iTunes chart; it reached #1 in less then a day.

Fans across the board were ecstatic about her return. It’s been four years since her last album, Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

Every year the day comes where the sun leaves and Mariah Carey is reborn — Woke Kemosabe (@drochester9) September 14, 2018

Sitting on the kitchen counter, looking fabulous, drinking wine…so blessed you would choose me as the inspiration for your new video @MariahCareyhttps://t.co/BYgZXbVuJt — Billy (@Sharon_Davis69) September 14, 2018

On god y’all better not sleep on this Mariah Carey single it’s SO good — Lanna 🌹 (@dikeadelic) September 14, 2018

@MariahCarey never fails to impress me.

Even after releasing her new song #GTFO — Mariah Stan (@MariahsMyQueen) September 14, 2018

Since she publicly revealed her bipolar disorder, there have been many presumptions that this explains Carey’s inactivity and frequent absence over the last decade.

The release of GTFO followed the end of the second leg of her 2018 The Butterfly Returns tour. Carey played 12 shows since July 5 in an ongoing concert residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The tour will conclude in February of 2019.

Before finishing The Butterfly Returns tour, Carey will head over to Asia for an unnamed International tour. 2018 will conclude with her annual All I Want For Christmas tour in the U.K. and Europe.

‘GTFO ‘is the debut single from Carey’s forthcoming album, which is expected later this year. With You was revealed to be the second single and will be released Oct. 5.

Carey fans should expect her fiery new album by spring 2019. Keep an eye out on her website for news updates and ticket info.

The Butterfly Returns Tour 2019:

Feb. 13 – Las Vegas, NV, Ceasar’s Palace

Feb. 15 – Las Vegas, NV, Ceasar’s Palace

Feb. 16 – Las Vegas, NV, Ceasar’s Palace

Feb. 19 – Las Vegas, NV, Ceasar’s Palace

Feb. 21 – Las Vegas, NV, Ceasar’s Palace

