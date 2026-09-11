Judge Judy Sheindlin retiring from on-camera work after 30 years

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Judge Judy Sheindlin is hanging up her robe and officially adjourning her time in-front of the camera after calling order on TV for 30 years.

With her latest series Judy Justice nearing the end in October, Sheindlin revealed that she’s handing over her gavel to her son, Adam Levy.

“I have a lot of other things of interest,” she told People in an interview published on Thursday. “I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want my message to get out there.”

The 83-year-old Judge Judy star revealed that she is producing her son’s court show, Adam’s Law.

The new series premieres on Sept. 14, almost 30 years after Judge Judy first aired in 1996.

In the official trailer for Adam’s Law, Sheindlin says, “I wouldn’t have encourage him to take on this role and responsibility 10 years ago or even five years ago because I wasn’t ready to give it up. And quite frankly, I think he has the talent to beat me.”

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Levy describes the new series as a “court program where people with real cases want real justice.”

“There aren’t a lot of people who can carry a half hour on their own unscripted,” Sheindlin told People of her 58-year-old son. “He has what it takes.”

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Levy previously appeared on Tribunal Justice alongside other judges on Prime Video in 2023 for three seasons.

In 2020, Sheindlin announced that Judge Judy would be ending after the 25th season.

Sheindlin said the 25th season would be “our best year” and said she has had “a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it’s been successful.”

While speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, Sheindlin shared details about her series Judy Justice, which premiered in 2022.

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“CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” Sheindlin told DeGeneres at the time. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” Sheindlin added.