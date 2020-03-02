‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons, Judy Sheindlin prepping new show ‘Judy Justice’

Send this page to someone via email

Judge Judy has announced that court will officially be adjourned.

Judy Sheindlin, the star of Judge Judy, which first premiered in 1996, said that the show’s upcoming 25th season (2020-2021) will be its last during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday.

Sheindlin said the 25th season will be “our best year” and said she has had “a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it’s been successful.”

But Sheindlin isn’t hanging up her robe yet. She’s already has a new series underway, titled Judy Justice, which is set to air in 2022.

“CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” Sheindlin told DeGeneres. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

Sheindlin said she “can’t tell you yet” where Judy Justice will be airing.

“Judge Judy you’ll be able to see next year, full year and all new shows with a ponytail,” she said in regards to her new hairstyle. “The following couple of years you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judy.”

“And Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?” Sheindlin asked DeGeneres.

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” Sheindlin added.

Sheindlin was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmys in 2019.

Judge Judy (L) poses with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the press room with Amy Poehler during the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)