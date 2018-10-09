Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard and more

The nominees for the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF) were revealed on Tuesday morning, and the gigantic list features 15 different artists.

The Rock Hall introduced several impressive first-time nominees, including British heavy-metal pioneers Def Leppard Among the returning nominees are rap-rock rebels Rage Against the Machine and enigmatic five-piece Radiohead. Edge of Seventeen singer Stevie Nicks is this year nominated as a solo artist for the first time, though her band of many years, Fleetwood Mac, was inducted 20 years ago.

Welcome to the official #RockHall2019 Nominee ballot reveal, from the Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Cast your first Fan Vote ballot presented by @KlipschAudio here: https://t.co/F4NQPnsAHL & head over to @siriusxmvolume for full artist discussions all day https://t.co/4i4lMLz8FH — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 9, 2018

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, it’s required that each artist had an album or single released prior to — or in — 1993; nominees of the RRHOF have to have been active for at least 25 years to be considered.

Def Leppard has been eligible for nomination for almost 15 years now. The late Steve Clark will join them as a potential inductee as well as original guitarist, Pete Willis.

The annual celebration often spurs cries of outrage on the internet, with people questioning the whereabouts or “snubbing” of unrecognized artists and rock subgenres.

Many complainers think the nominees should be voted in by rock fans rather than the RRHOF officials.

Although many of these unrecognized artists have been on the go for well over three decades, there just hasn’t been enough demand for them, let alone room in the Hall. There are only a certain number of inductees each year — usually five to seven.

The voting body consists of more than 1,000 officials, including journalists, musicians and historians. However, fans can make a difference, too. If you sign up to the Rock Hall website, you are able to vote once a day for whomever you think deserves an induction. If you’re in Cleveland, you can also visit the RRHOF Museum to cast a vote. The polls opened Oct. 9, and voting is permitted until Dec. 9.

The top five fan-picked artists will be thrown in with the other ballots; the inductees will be decided based on those numbers.

Here is the official full list of 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Rage Against the Machine, MC5, Roxy Music, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, Todd Rundgren, Rufus and Chaka Khan and The Zombies.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place in March 2019 and tickets go on sale in January.

If you’d like to see any of these particular artists be inducted into the RRHOF, you can cast your vote on the Rock Hall website.

