Arctic Monkeys release album documentary alongside new single

Brit-rock act Arctic Monkeys released a documentary entitled Warp Speed Chic on Tuesday evening. The 12-minute-long spectacle documents the recording of their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018) — a mysterious concept album following a lounge band headlining at a luxury hotel on the moon. (Yes, really.)

The short was directed by Ben Chappell, who created numerous Monkeys music videos, including the critically-acclaimed single, Four Out of Five. Chappell spent a year with co-producer James Ford and the rest of the band at La Frette studios in Paris.

WATCH BELOW: Arctic Monkeys’ Kubrick-inspired mini-doc following the creation of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Warp Speed Chic highlights the development of the complex instrumentation featured in this science fiction-inspired album. The doc cuts between scenes in-studio and on the road.

It opens with a dishevelled Turner and drummer Matt Helders side-by-side on their own drum kits as they cheekily mirror each other’s beats in the grand finale, The Ultracheese.

Some quick transitions show frontman Alex Turner flash between sporting A Clockwork Orange T-shirt in studio to the suit-and-tie-wearing crooner before a sold-out arena crowd.

Turner then takes the reins as he directs his bandmates along to his off-time beats and eerie synth melodies. Chappell was there to capture the camaraderie and fun behind what became songs like Star Treatment and Golden Trunks.

“I wanted to try and pull it all together in a short film. I spent a few weeks with the band in France documenting the recording process with my 16mm camera in September of 2017, giving a glimpse into the last year and the full progression of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” said Chappell.

The erratic Sheffield four-piece has been on an almost five-year hiatus. This is an obvious departure from 2013’s AM, which proved to be their North American claim to fame.

Although a major success, it was a project that alienated fans from their sexy greaser-type rock n’ roll days. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino led to many estranged Arctic Monkeys fans, but with a plethora of music awards and six contradictory albums under their belt, they show no signs of playing it safe.

The release of a brand new vinyl single was announced Tuesday night. The Arctic Monkeys official Twitter page revealed the title-track will be released on 7″ wax accompanied by an unheard single, Anyways. It will be released Nov. 30. Pre-orders sold out in a matter of hours.

We will release a 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' single 7" on Friday 30th Nov, backed with B Side 'Anyways'. Pre-order: https://t.co/LOc8OmTSKN pic.twitter.com/OSjsQjF9b9 — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 16, 2018

The boys are finishing off their first year of touring in five years right now. They’re currently on the second leg of their North American tour. They will make one more Canadian stop in Vancouver at the Pacific Coliseum.

You can find tickets on the official Arctic Monkeys website.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 tour dates

Oct. 17 @ Hollywood Bowl — Los Angeles, Calif.

Oct. 19 @ Santa Barbara Bowl — Santa Barbara, Calif.

Oct. 20 @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — San Francisco, Calif.

Oct. 21 @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — San Francisco, Calif.

Oct. 23 @ Wamu Theatre — Seattle, Wash.

Oct. 24 @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum — Portland, Oreg.

Oct. 25 @ Pacific Coliseum — Vancouver, B.C.

Oct. 28 @ Voodoo Festival — New Orleans, Louis.

