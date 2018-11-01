Slipknot releases first song in 4 years, ‘All Out Life’

Slipknot have shared their first new single in four years. All Out Life, released on Oct. 31, is a thundering track accompanied by a harrowing music video; the perfect Halloween celebration for heavy-metal lovers.

Zane Lowe of Beats 1 debuted the song on his World Record radio show. The music video followed shortly after on Slipknot’s official social-media pages. It was directed by Shawn Crahan, who is best known as “Clown,” the band’s co-founder and main percussionist.

The short displays masked prisoners moshing along to the music. They also wore suits which are labelled “wanyk.” The masks and suits, which were limited to 500 pieces each, sold out completely on the first day on the official Slipknot shop.

WATCH BELOW: Slipknot’s spooky video for the pounding new track, All Out Life

READ MORE: Rammstein set to release first new music in 10 years

All Out Life follows a brief hiatus and much uncertainty of a future in the Slipknot camp, however, frontman Corey Taylor revealed to Resurrection Fest TV that the nine-piece were heading into the studio to record their seventh studio album in early 2019.

“Right now, the plan is for us to be in the studio for the first couple of months next year. We need a couple of months to get production, new masks and new outfits too. Hopefully [we’ll] be able to start touring in the summer when the album comes out.”

“It’s kind of a cross between that and the first album. I keep telling people that this is what the kids from Iowa would have made if they’d matured,” Taylor said comparing it to their sophomore album, Iowa (2001), which is widely regarded as their heaviest.

“It’s going to be one of the darkest chapters in Slipknot’s history. It’s dark, heavy, melodic, fierce and it’s real. It’s raw as hell and it’s going to address a lot of things that people are going to need in their life right now,” he said vaguely hinting at the next album in his Apple Music interview with Lowe.

READ MORE: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor defends slapping phone out of fan’s hand

Slipknot was founded in 1995 and have sold more than 20-million albums worldwide. They have been nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won their first in 2006 for their metal anthem, Before I Forget. They launched their own festival entitled Knotfest in 2012. It has occurred annually ever since.

.5: The Gray Chapter (2014), was Slipknot’s last release. The title is a reference to their late bassist, Paul Gray, who tragically passed away in 2010. Following his death, the band went on an indefinite hiatus and fans speculated it would be the end of their career.

It was the first album not to feature Gray and original drummer Joey Jordison. The critically acclaimed effort was the first in more than six years, and it immediately regained their mass popularity among metal fans and launched into a two-year world tour.

READ MORE: In light of the Ticketmaster investigation, are there other ways to get tickets?

Slipknot announced a series of European tour dates for the summer of 2019, namely at festivals. As of this writing, there are no North American tour dates, barring a stop in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, next August.

Updates for their forthcoming untitled seventh album will be made available on the official Slipknot website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis